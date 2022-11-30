Former President Jiang Zemin, who guided China's rise, dies
Former President Jiang Zemin, who led China out of isolation after the army crushed the Tiananmen Square pro-democracy protests in 1989 and supported economic reforms that led to a decade of explosive growth, died Wednesday. He was 96.
Jiang died of leukemia and multiple organ failure in Shanghai, where he was a former mayor and Communist Party secretary, state TV and the official Xinhua News Agency reported.
A surprise choice to lead a divided Communist Party after the 1989 turmoil, Jiang saw China through history-making changes including a revival of market-oriented reforms, the return of Hong Kong from British rule in 1997 and Beijing's entry into the World Trade Organization in 2001.
Even as China opened to the outside, Jiang's government stamped out dissent. It jailed human rights, labor and pro-democracy activists and banned the Falun Gong spiritual movement, which the ruling party saw as a threat to its monopoly on power.
Jiang gave up his last official title in 2004 but remained a force behind the scenes in the wrangling that led to the rise of current President Xi Jinping, who took power in 2012.
Xi has tightened political control, crushed China's little remaining dissent and reasserted the dominance of state industry.
Rumors that Jiang might be in declining health spread after he missed a ruling party congress in October at which Xi, China's most powerful figure since at least the 1980s, broke with tradition and awarded himself a third five-year term as leader.
Jiang was on the verge of retirement as Shanghai party leader in 1989 when he was drafted by then-paramount leader leader Deng Xiaoping to pull together the party and nation. He succeeded Zhao Ziyang, who was dismissed by Deng due to his sympathy for the student-led Tiananmen Square protesters and was held under house arrest until his 2005 death.
In 13 years as party general secretary, China's most powerful post, Jiang guided the country's rise to economic power by welcoming capitalists into the ruling party and pulling in foreign investment after China joined the WTO. China passed Germany and then Japan to become the second-largest economy after the United States.
Jiang captured a political prize when Beijing was picked as the site of the 2008 Summer Olympics after failing in an earlier bid.
A former soap factory manager, Jiang capped his career with the communist era's first orderly succession, handing over his post as party leader in 2002 to Hu Jintao, who also took the ceremonial title of president the following year.
Jiang tried to hold onto influence by staying on as chairman of the Central Military Commission, which controls the party's military wing, the 2 million-member People's Liberation Army. He gave up that post in 2004 following complaints he might divide the government.
Even after he left office, Jiang had influence over promotions through his network of proteges.
He was said to be frustrated that Deng had picked Hu as the next leader, blocking Jiang from installing his own successor. But Jiang was considered successful in elevating allies to the party's seven-member Standing Committee, China's inner circle of power, when Xi became leader in 2012.
Portly and owlish in oversize glasses, Jiang was an ebullient figure who played the piano and enjoyed singing, in contrast to his more reserved successors, Hu and Xi.
He spoke enthusiastic if halting English and would recite the Gettysburg Address for foreign visitors. On a visit to Britain, he tried to coax Queen Elizabeth II into singing karaoke.
Jiang had faded from public sight and last appeared publicly alongside current and former leaders atop Beijing's Tiananmen Gate at a 2019 military parade celebrating the party's 70th anniversary in power.
Jiang was born Aug. 17, 1926, in the affluent eastern city of Yangzhou. Official biographies downplay his family's middle-class background, emphasizing instead his uncle and adoptive father, Jiang Shangqing, an early revolutionary who was killed in battle in 1939.
After graduating from the electrical machinery department of Jiaotong University in Shanghai in 1947, Jiang advanced through the ranks of state-controlled industries, working in a food factory, then soap-making and China's biggest automobile plant.
Like many technocratic officials, Jiang spent part of the ultra-radical 1966-76 Cultural Revolution as a farm laborer. His career rise resumed, and in 1983 he was named minister of the electronics industry, then a key but backward sector the government hoped to revive by inviting foreign investment.
As mayor of Shanghai in 1985-89, Jiang impressed foreign visitors as a representative of a new breed of outward-looking Chinese leaders.
A tough political fighter, Jiang defied predictions that his stint as leader would be short. He consolidated power by promoting members of his "Shanghai faction" and giving the military double-digit annual percentage increases in spending.
Foreign leaders and CEOs who shunned Beijing after the crackdown were persuaded to return.
When Deng emerged from retirement in 1992 to push for reviving market-style reform in the face of conservative opposition after the Tiananmen crackdown, Jiang followed.
He supported Premier Zhu Rongji, the party's No. 3 leader, who forced through painful changes that slashed as many as 40 million jobs from state industry in the late 1990s.
Zhu launched the privatization of urban housing, igniting a building boom that transformed Chinese cities into forests of high-rises and propelled economic growth.
After 12 years of negotiations and a flight by Zhu to Washington to lobby the Clinton administration for support, China joined the WTO in 2001, cementing its position as a magnet for foreign investment.
Despite a genial public image, Jiang dealt severely with challenges to ruling party power.
His highest-profile target was Falun Gong, a meditation group founded in the early '90s. Chinese leaders were spooked by its ability to attract tens of thousands of followers, including military officers.
Activists who tried to form an opposition China Democracy Party, a move permitted by Chinese law, were sentenced to up to 12 years in prison on subversion charges.
"Stability above all else," Jiang ordered, in a phrase his successors have used to justify intensive social controls.
It fell to Jiang, standing beside Britain's Prince Charles, to preside over the return of Hong Kong on July 1, 1997, symbolizing the end of 150 years of European colonialism. The nearby Portuguese territory of Macao was returned to China in 1999.
Hong Kong was promised autonomy and became a springboard for mainland companies to go abroad. Meanwhile, Jiang turned to coercion with Taiwan, the self-ruled island Beijing says is part of its territory.
During Taiwan's first direct presidential election in 1996, Jiang's government tried to intimidate voters by firing missiles into nearby shipping lanes. The United States responded by sending warships to the area in a show of support.
At the same time, trade between the mainland and Taiwan grew to billions of dollars a year.
China's economic boom split society into winners and losers as waves of rural residents migrated to factory jobs in cities, the economy grew sevenfold and urban incomes by nearly as much.
Protests, once rare, spread as millions lost state jobs and farmers complained about rising taxes and fees. Divorce rates climbed. Corruption flourished.
One of Jiang's sons, Jiang Mianheng, courted controversy in the late 1990s as a telecommunications dealmaker and later the chairman of phone company China Netcom Co.
Critics accused him of misusing his father's status to promote his career, a common complaint against the children of party leaders.
Jiang Mianheng, who has a Ph.D. from Drexel University, went on to hold prominent academic positions, including president of ShanghaiTech University in his father's old power base.
Jiang is survived by his two sons and his wife, Wang Yeping, who worked in government bureaucracies in charge of state industries.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Forecast anticipates a 'two-faced' winter for Canadians
Despite warm and mild temperatures stretching on throughout most of the fall season, the wrath of winter may be coming soon, experts say. But frigid temperatures aren’t expected to last.
Smith tables controversial sovereignty act, which is 'likely' to survive in court
Danielle Smith introduced the Sovereignty within a United Canada Act in the legislature Tuesday while trying to reassure Albertans that it has nothing to do with leaving the country.
Canadian military plane intercepted by Chinese jets 'numerous' times in recent weeks
Chinese military jets conducted several intercepts of a Royal Canadian Air Force patrol plane as it flew surveillance sorties from Japan as part of an international effort to enforce sanctions against North Korea, the Department of National Defence confirmed Tuesday.
CTV News in Pakistan: Afghans forced out of their homeland now homeless
CTV National News Executive Producer Rosa Hwang shares what she witnessed during a visit to a refugee camp in Pakistan, where Afghan children live in flimsy tents set up in a park, without the basics like running water or enough food, with only their mothers for protection.
Former President Jiang Zemin, who guided China's rise, dies
Former President Jiang Zemin, who led China out of isolation after the army crushed the Tiananmen Square pro-democracy protests in 1989 and supported economic reforms that led to a decade of explosive growth, died Wednesday. He was 96.
Doug Ford government will appeal Ontario court decision to strike down Bill 124
The Ontario government intends to appeal a court's decision that struck down a controversial bill that limited wages for public sector workers.
Ten food trend predictions for 2023, according to Yelp
What trendy things will we be eating and drinking next year? Predictions for the top 10 food and beverage trends of 2023 were revealed recently by review site Yelp.
Bank of Canada lost $522 million in third quarter, marking first loss in its history
The Bank of Canada lost $522 million in the third quarter of this year, marking the first loss in its 87-year history. In the central bank's latest quarterly financial report, it says revenue from interest on its assets did not keep pace with interest charges on deposits at the bank.
FIFA charges Croatia after fans taunt Canada goalkeeper Milan Borjan at World Cup
A disciplinary case was opened against Croatia at the World Cup on Tuesday after the team's fans taunted a Canada player with Serbian family ties.
Canada
-
Senators ask Governor General to strip Don Meredith of 'Honourable' title
Senators have voted to ask Gov. Gen. Mary Simon to have their former colleague Don Meredith stripped of his "Honourable" title.
-
Statistics Canada to shed light on commuting habits, labour force dynamics
A new census release from Statistics Canada Wednesday is expected to shed light on how people got to work last year, and what kind of jobs they were doing.
-
One winning ticket sold for Tuesday's $60 million Lotto Max jackpot
Someone in Ontario is waking up $60 million dollars richer. One winning ticket was drawn for Tuesday's Lotto Max jackpot.
-
Forecast anticipates a 'two-faced' winter for Canadians
Despite warm and mild temperatures stretching on throughout most of the fall season, the wrath of winter may be coming soon, experts say. But frigid temperatures aren’t expected to last.
-
Canadian military plane intercepted by Chinese jets 'numerous' times in recent weeks
Chinese military jets conducted several intercepts of a Royal Canadian Air Force patrol plane as it flew surveillance sorties from Japan as part of an international effort to enforce sanctions against North Korea, the Department of National Defence confirmed Tuesday.
-
Former premier Jason Kenney resigns from Alberta legislature
Thousands asked for it while he was leader and now Jason Kenney has done it, announcing his resignation as a member of the Alberta legislature on social media Tuesday.
World
-
CTV News in Pakistan: Afghans forced out of their homeland now homeless
CTV National News Executive Producer Rosa Hwang shares what she witnessed during a visit to a refugee camp in Pakistan, where Afghan children live in flimsy tents set up in a park, without the basics like running water or enough food, with only their mothers for protection.
-
Former President Jiang Zemin, who guided China's rise, dies
Former President Jiang Zemin, who led China out of isolation after the army crushed the Tiananmen Square pro-democracy protests in 1989 and supported economic reforms that led to a decade of explosive growth, died Wednesday. He was 96.
-
Chinese vaccine plans spark hope for end of 'zero COVID'
A campaign to vaccinate the elderly has sparked hopes China might roll back severe anti-virus controls that prompted protesters to demand President Xi Jinping resign, but the country faces daunting hurdles and up to a year of hard work before 'zero COVID' can end.
-
Global shares mostly higher ahead of Federal Reserve chair's key speech
Global shares were mostly higher on Wednesday, ahead of a closely watched speech by the Federal Reserve chief that may give clues about future interest rate hikes.
-
San Francisco will allow police to deploy robots that kill
Supervisors in San Francisco voted Tuesday to give city police the ability to use potentially lethal, remote-controlled robots in emergency situations -- following an emotionally charged debate that reflected divisions on the politically liberal board over support for law enforcement.
-
Landmark same-sex marriage bill wins U.S. Senate passage
The U.S. Senate passed bipartisan legislation Tuesday to protect same-sex marriages, an extraordinary sign of shifting national politics on the issue and a measure of relief for the hundreds of thousands of same-sex couples who have married since the Supreme Court's 2015 decision that legalized gay marriage countrywide.
Politics
-
RCMP investigating 'foreign actor interference activities,' Lucki says, prompting China talk in the House
The RCMP has confirmed it is investigating 'broader foreign actor interference activities' in Canada, but Commissioner Brenda Lucki is declining to provide more details given the investigations are 'ongoing.'
-
Trudeau expresses support for Chinese protesters as show of dissent roils Beijing
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says everyone in China should be allowed to express themselves amid Beijing's crackdown on COVID-19. He also says an Ottawa University should not have barred reporters from filming China's ambassador this week.
-
NDP leader calls on Canada Post to drop fuel surcharge over holiday rush period
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh wants Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to step in to see Canada Post scrap its fuel surcharge on deliveries over the upcoming holiday rush period.
Health
-
A common treatment for your knee osteoarthritis may be making it worse, studies say
A common treatment for some arthritis pain might actually be making the condition worse, according to two new studies.
-
Why are China's COVID-19 rules so strict?
At the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, China set out its 'zero-COVID' measures that were harsh, but not out of line with what many other countries were doing to try and contain the virus. While most other nations saw the health and safety regulations as temporary until vaccines were widely available, however, China has stuck steadfastly to its strategy.
-
How much water do you need to drink in a day? 'Eight glasses a day' rule a myth: study
You may have heard the oft-repeated advice to drink eight glasses of water a day, but according to a new study, the amount of water we need daily ranges wildly based on numerous factors.
Sci-Tech
-
China rocket taking 3 to space station to blast off Tuesday
A rocket carrying three astronauts to finish building China's space station will blast off Tuesday amid intensifying competition with the U.S., the government said Monday.
-
NASA cancels greenhouse gas monitoring satellite due to cost
NASA is cancelling a planned satellite that was going to intensely monitor greenhouse gases over the Americas because it got too costly and complicated.
-
Elon Musk claims Apple has 'threatened to withhold' Twitter from its app store
Elon Musk on Monday claimed that Apple has 'threatened' to pull Twitter from its iOS app store, a move that could be devastating to the company Musk just acquired for US$44 billion.
Entertainment
-
Giant Elon Musk head sculpted by B.C. artist part of crypto stunt making international headlines
When a B.C. metal artist was asked to create a giant sculpture with Elon Musk's head on the body of a goat riding a rocket he had no idea who would want to create such a thing or why.
-
Kim Kardashian, Ye reach divorce settlement
Kim Kardashian and Ye have reached a settlement in their divorce, averting a trial that had been set for next month, court documents filed Tuesday showed.
-
Will Smith, opening up about Oscars slap, tells Trevor Noah 'hurt people hurt people'
Will Smith opened up to Trevor Noah about the now-famous slap at the Oscars in March during an appearance that aired Monday night on 'The Daily Show.'
Business
-
Global shares mostly higher ahead of Federal Reserve chair's key speech
Global shares were mostly higher on Wednesday, ahead of a closely watched speech by the Federal Reserve chief that may give clues about future interest rate hikes.
-
Bank of Canada lost $522 million in third quarter, marking first loss in its history
The Bank of Canada lost $522 million in the third quarter of this year, marking the first loss in its 87-year history. In the central bank's latest quarterly financial report, it says revenue from interest on its assets did not keep pace with interest charges on deposits at the bank.
-
Royal Bank of Canada signs deal to buy HSBC Canada for $13.5B
Royal Bank of Canada has agreed to pay $13.5-billion in cash for HSBC Bank Canada in what is the largest domestic banking deal on record.
Lifestyle
-
Ten food trend predictions for 2023, according to Yelp
What trendy things will we be eating and drinking next year? Predictions for the top 10 food and beverage trends of 2023 were revealed recently by review site Yelp.
-
Why most men don't have enough close friends
Friendships aren't just about those you sit with on the school bus or play alongside on your childhood baseball team — they are a core component of the human experience, experts say. But making and retaining deep, meaningful friendships as an adult is hard, especially for men, according to research.
-
Gap year popularity rises with students, COVID-19 lockdowns and costs factors
With the 2023 post-secondary education application deadlines approaching, many students across Canada are looking for alternatives to university and college, leaving parents anxious taking a ‘gap year’ could mean they never return to school.
Sports
-
Qatar says worker deaths for World Cup 'between 400 and 500'
A top Qatari official involved in the country's World Cup organization has put the number of worker deaths for the tournament "between 400 and 500" for the first time, a drastically higher number than any other previously offered by Doha.
-
Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana sent home from World Cup
Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana apparently left the World Cup on Tuesday and was heading home after being dropped from the country's squad for disciplinary reasons.
-
'Something special': 3 local kids, all bantam teammates 10 years ago, reunite as Edmonton Oilers
James Hamblin had a huge smile Monday when he spoke about his first NHL call up. He had tears streaming down his face just hours earlier.
Autos
-
Ferrari team principal Binotto leaving after troubled season
Ferrari is parting ways with Mattia Binotto after 28 years -- four as head of the Formula One team -- following a hideous season of botched strategy calls that cost Charles Leclerc any chance to contend for the championship.
-
Suncor to keep Petro-Canada retail business after comprehensive review of business
Suncor Energy Inc. says it has decided to keep its Petro-Canada retail business after a comprehensive review that included what it would mean to sell the operations.
-
See what vehicle emission levels look like in 500 cities across the world
With greenhouse gas emissions usually reported at the global or national level, it can be difficult to determine their prevalence in local communities. Until now, that is, thanks to a new tool developed by scientists at the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory.