Former pilot gets 1 year in prison for flying while drunk
FILE -- This Sept. 7, 2014 photo shows an Alaska Airlines plane taking off past the flight control tower from Los Angeles airport in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/John Antczak)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, July 25, 2018 9:19PM EDT
SANTA ANA, Calif. - A former Alaska Airlines pilot who flew a passenger plane while drunk has been sentenced in California to a year and a day in federal prison.
David Hans Arntson of Newport Beach was also fined $10,000 on Wednesday.
In 2014, Arntson flew an Alaska Airlines flight from San Diego to Portland, Oregon, and then took a second plane from Portland to John Wayne Airport in Southern California.
After landing there, he underwent random testing that found his blood-alcohol level was more than three times the legal limit.
U.S. District Judge Cormac J. Carney says Arntson engaged in "a very dangerous offence."
Arntson retired, and his pilot's license was revoked.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Putin soccer ball gift to Trump may have had microchip
- Police officer shouts, saves man from oncoming train
- House Republicans move to impeach U.S. deputy attorney general
- Former pilot gets 1 year in prison for flying while drunk
- Venezuela unveils new money as inflation on track for 1 million per cent