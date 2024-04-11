Former O.J. Simpson lawyer claims evidence showed his client 'was framed'

Former lawyer to O.J. Simpson Alan Dershowitz says the football star turned celebrity murder suspect “was framed.”

Dershowitz told CTV News Channel Thursday "whether (Simpson) was guilty or innocent … the evidence was overwhelming that he was framed."

"The crucial piece of evidence, the sock, which had his blood and the blood of one of the victims on it, was tampered with," Dershowitz said. "The blood was poured from test tubes, it didn't come from O.J. Simpson's body directly."

Dershowitz said a chemical in test tubes was found on the sock, which led defence lawyers to prove "conclusively" that the sock had been tampered with.

Simpson, 76, died Wednesday after a battle with cancer, his family said.

Simpson was charged in 1995 with the murder of his ex-wife Nicole Brown and her friend Ronald Goldman. He was acquitted.

"It was a very divisive case," Dershowitz said. "People hated him, people hated me for representing him."

Dershowitz said reaction to the trial was also "divided along racial lines."

Speaking to CTV New Channel, Dershowitz also laid out "foolish" mistakes he says the prosecution made, including having Simpson try on the infamous glove in front of the jury.

"They could have had him try it on outside of the presence of the jury, and if they saw it didn't fit they wouldn't have used the evidence," he said.

"They made every possible mistake in the book. We didn't win the case, they lost the case."

Watch the full interview with Dershowitz in the video at the top of this article.