Former Nazi guard, 101, jailed for aiding murder

Former Nazi guard, 101, jailed for aiding murder

The accused Josef S. covers his face as he sits at the court room in Brandenburg, Germany, on June 28, 2022. (Michele Tantussi / AP) The accused Josef S. covers his face as he sits at the court room in Brandenburg, Germany, on June 28, 2022. (Michele Tantussi / AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social