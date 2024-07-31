World

    • Former lead BBC news presenter pleads guilty to 3 counts of making indecent images of children

    Former BBC broadcaster Huw Edwards arrives at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London, Wednesday July 31, 2024. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP) Former BBC broadcaster Huw Edwards arrives at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London, Wednesday July 31, 2024. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP)
    Share
    LONDON -

    Huw Edwards, the BBC's former top news presenter, pleaded guilty Wednesday to three counts of making indecent images of children.

    The offences he pleaded guilty to at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in central London during a 26-minute hearing involved images shared on WhatsApp between December 2020 and August 2021.

    Edwards has been remanded on bail until a sentencing hearing on Sept. 16. He could face up to 10 years in prison.

    The court heard that Edwards, 62, was involved in an online chat with an adult man on the messaging service who sent him 377 sexual images, of which 41 were indecent images of children.

    The images that were sent included seven of what are known as “category A,” which are the most indecent. Of those, the estimated age of most of the children was between 13 and 15, but one was aged between 7 and 9, the court was told.

    The court also heard that the unnamed male asked Edwards on Feb. 2, 2021, whether what he was sending was too young. Edwards told him not to send any underage images. Five more, though, were sent, and the exchange of pornographic images continued until April 2022.

    Speaking in Edwards’ defence, his lawyer Philip Evans said there is “no suggestion” that his client had “in the traditional sense of the word, created any image of any sort.”

    Edwards, he added, "did not keep any images, did not send any to anyone else and did not and has not sought similar images from anywhere else.”

    Edwards was one of the BBC’s most prominent figures, as well as one of its highest-paid before he was suspended in July 2023 for separate claims made last year. He later resigned for health reasons.

    His lawyer Evans told the court that Edwards had “both mental and physical” health issues, and that he is "not just of good character, but of exceptional character.”

    In a four-decade career at the BBC, Edwards had become one of its trusted voices. He was the lead anchor on the BBC’s nighttime news and led BBC coverage of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in 2022.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Montreal hair salon caters to women with face or head coverings

    Imani Nadir says she looked high and low for a hairdresser when she moved to Montreal in 2022. Finally, after six months of making calls and sending emails, the 20-year-old came across Two Horses, a Montreal hair salon offering specialized services to women who wear face or head coverings.

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News
    [an error occurred while processing this directive]