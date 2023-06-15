Former Harvard morgue manager stole brains, skin and other body parts to sell them, indictment says

Pedestrians walk towards the Harvard Medical School, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File) Pedestrians walk towards the Harvard Medical School, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social