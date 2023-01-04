Former Colorado funeral home owner sentenced to 20 years for selling body parts

A wooden casket is shown in a file photo. (Pavel Danilyuk / Pexels) A wooden casket is shown in a file photo. (Pavel Danilyuk / Pexels)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

NFL players, communities rally for Bills safety Damar Hamlin

Players and fans from across the NFL rallied to Damar Hamlin's support, with vigils held in Cincinnati and outside the Bills' home stadium. The shock of what happened also reverberated in Pittsburgh, where the 24-year-old Hamlin grew up and was determined to give back to those in need.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social