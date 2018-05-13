

CTVNews.ca Staff





A former CFL football player has been credited with disarming an upset woman who allegedly brought a gun to a Florida high school as a brawl broke out inside the gymnasium.

Lin-J Shell, 36, won the Grey Cup with the Calgary Stampeders in 2014. He’s also played for the B.C. Lions, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and the Toronto Argonauts, but has since moved on to teaching physical education at Jean Ribault High School in Jacksonville, Fla.

Earlier this week, a fight involving multiple people broke out in the school’s gym. The brawl apparently began after a woman, upset about a social media post involving her nephew and one of Shell’s students, arrived at the gym with four men.

"She got out of the car, she was irate, basically saying she wasn't going to let anyone jump on her family," Shell told CTV News.

Shell can be seen trying to break up the explosive fight in an Instagram video. At one point, Shell says, students told him the woman grabbed something out of her vehicle.

When he moved to get a closer look of the woman, Shell said he noticed a bag over her hand.

Upon closer inspection, he said he noticed that she was holding a gun.

The former football player, who was known for his strong tackling abilities, opted not to throw the woman to the ground. Instead, he went straight for the firearm.

“I came from behind her, I saw she had a gun, I grabbed her hand, put her hand down and hit her elbow,” he said.

Shell said he then walked the woman backwards and out of the gym, holding her arm so that the gun was pointed toward the floor.

All the while, he pleaded to her, “Please don’t shoot our kids.”

Shell then yelled for an armed officer at the school, who forced the woman to drop the gun. She was then arrested.

The woman, who is 43, has since been charged with possession of a firearm on school property.

The Jacksonville School District has already had nine gun incidents this year. The school is about 500 kilometres from Parkland, Fla., where 17 students were fatally shot in February.

Shell, who insists he isn’t a hero, said more needs to be done to prevent similar incidents from happening in the future.

"At the end of the day, the adults need to be adults and we need to figure this thing out, because if this is where we're at in society raising our kids, we have a real problem."

With a report from CTV’s Alberta Bureau Chief Janet Dirks