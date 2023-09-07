Former British police officers admit sending racist messages about Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit the track and field event at the Invictus Games in The Hague, Netherlands, Sunday, April 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit the track and field event at the Invictus Games in The Hague, Netherlands, Sunday, April 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

OPINION

OPINION | What challenges does King Charles still face, one year into his reign?

During his first year on the throne, King Charles III has faced a number of challenges, and more appear to lie ahead, including connecting with a public that is facing its own set of obstacles. As royal commentator Afua Hagan writes, helping the public to find meaning in the monarchy will likely be a key theme over the next year of King Charles' reign.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social