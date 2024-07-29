World

    • Former BBC presenter charged with three counts of making indecent images of children

    Journalist Huw Edwards poses for photographers upon arrival at the Royal Television Society Programme Awards at the Grosvenor Hotel in London, Tuesday, March 21, 2017. (AP Photos/Tim Ireland, File) Journalist Huw Edwards poses for photographers upon arrival at the Royal Television Society Programme Awards at the Grosvenor Hotel in London, Tuesday, March 21, 2017. (AP Photos/Tim Ireland, File)
    LONDON (AP) -

    A former BBC presenter has been charged with three counts of making indecent images of children, London’s Metropolitan Police Service said.

    Huw Edwards, 62, was one of the BBC’s most prominent figures before he was suspended in July 2023 and later resigned for health reasons.

    Edwards had been the lead anchor on the BBC’s nighttime news and led BBC coverage of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in 2022. He had been among the broadcaster’s best-paid stars, with an annual salary of at least 435,000 pounds ($565,000).

    The charges relate to offenses that allegedly took place between December 2020 and April 2022 and involved images shared on WhatsApp, police said. Edwards was charged on June 26 following authorization from the Crown Prosecution Service and is scheduled to appear at Westminster Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

    “Media and the public are strongly reminded that this is an active case,’’ police said in a statement. “Nothing should be published, including on social media, which could prejudice future court proceedings.”

