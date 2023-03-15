Former Australian PM says subs 'worst deal in all history'

Former Australian Prime Minister Paul Keating appears by video link as he addresses the National Press Club in Canberra, Wednesday, March 15, 2023. Keating on Wednesday launched a blistering attack on his nation’s plan to buy nuclear-powered submarines from the United States to modernize its fleet, saying “it must be the worst deal in all history.” (Mick Tsikas/AAP Image via AP) Former Australian Prime Minister Paul Keating appears by video link as he addresses the National Press Club in Canberra, Wednesday, March 15, 2023. Keating on Wednesday launched a blistering attack on his nation’s plan to buy nuclear-powered submarines from the United States to modernize its fleet, saying “it must be the worst deal in all history.” (Mick Tsikas/AAP Image via AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social