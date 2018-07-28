Former Armenian president placed in custody for 2 months
In this Feb. 19, 2008 file photo, Armenian President Robert Kocharian talks to the media at a polling station in Yerevan, Armenia. (Misha Japaridze / AP)
The Associated Press
Published Saturday, July 28, 2018 8:46AM EDT
YEREVAN, Armenia - Robert Kocharian, Armenia's former president, has been placed in custody for two months while facing charges in connection with deadly clashes between police and demonstrators a decade ago.
Kocharian on Thursday was charged with violating constitutional order and detained Friday. The charges stem from the end of his presidency, when he ordered soldiers and police to break up a March 2008 demonstration protesting the results of the election to choose his successor.
Eight demonstrators and two police officers died in the clash.
Kocharian backers claim the case is politically motivated. In the 2008 election, Kocharian backed Serzh Sargsyan, who served as president for a decade and then became prime minister. Sargsyan in April resigned as prime minister after just six days in office in the face of mass protests.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- California wildfire destroys 500 structures, nearly levels community
- Former Armenian president placed in custody for 2 months
- Black man accuses Sean Spicer of using racial slur years ago
- Pope accepts resignation of McCarrick after sex abuse claims
- Polar bear attacks man on island off northern Norway