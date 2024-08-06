Former Argentina president Alberto Fernandez denies violence toward former partner

Saskatoon police find Mackenzie Trottier's body in landfill, lead suspect died in 2023
The body of 22-year-old Mackenzie Trottier, who had been missing since December 2020, was found at the Saskatoon landfill, police confirmed on Tuesday.
WARNING: This story contains details of alleged domestic abuse
Former Argentine president Alberto Fernandez on Tuesday denied accusations that he was violent toward his ex-partner and former first lady Fabiola Yanez.
Yanez, who currently lives in Spain with their son, had accused Fernandez before an Argentine judge of gender violence, as well as psychological harm and phone harassment, local media reported.
In a post on X, Fernandez said he had learned of the accusation through media reports and that he planned to provide courts with evidence to support his innocence.
"I will just say that it is false and what she is accusing me of never happened," Fernandez said. "I will provide evidence and testimonies before the courts to show what really happened."
Fernandez added that he would refrain from making media statements.
Following the accusation, an Argentine court ruled that Fernandez was banned from leaving the country and from approaching Yanez, local media said.
Following the news of U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris' pick for a running mate, former U.S. ambassador to Canada Bruce Heyman says he believes the pair would be ideal for Canada-U.S. relations.
Staring out from a sepia-tinged photo is a smiling young woman with her blond hair swept up into a ponytail as she puts hay in a net in a horse stall.
Toronto police say an internal investigation is underway after a video circulating on social media appeared to show an officer giving a citizen the middle finger over an argument about alleged illegal parking last week.
A "grateful" emergency management minister says the threat of a flood disaster along British Columbia's Chilcotin and Fraser rivers appears to have been averted when a massive lake drained overtop of a landslide.
Summer McIntosh is back home in Toronto after making history at the 2024 Olympic Games, but the 17-year-old swimmer admits the reality of her record-breaking performance in Paris hasn’t 'fully sunk in yet.'
The federal Conservatives say Canadians deserve answers about the immigration and security screening processes undertaken for a father and son the RCMP recently charged in connection to an alleged foiled Toronto terror plot.
Kamala Harris introduced Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to the nation at a raucous rally Tuesday in Philadelphia aimed at building momentum for the newly minted Democratic presidential ticket in the sprint toward Election Day.
A Waterloo, Ont., man has been charged with abducting the 14-year-old girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert on Monday.
The federal government is considering new regulations that could make fewer employers eligible to hire temporary foreign workers, Employment Minister Randy Boissonnault said Tuesday.
A Pakistani man alleged to have ties to Iran has been charged in a plot to carry out political assassinations on U.S. soil, the Justice Department said Tuesday in disclosing what officials say is the latest murder-for-hire plot to target American public figures.
The judge in Donald Trump's hush money trial is pushing back a date for a key ruling on presidential immunity until two days before Trump's scheduled sentencing.
Hamas on Tuesday named Yahya Sinwar, its top official in Gaza who masterminded the Oct. 7 attacks in Israel, as its new leader in a dramatic sign of the power of the Palestinian militant group's hardline wing after his predecessor was killed in a presumed Israeli strike in Iran.
A Chinese-American scholar was convicted Tuesday of U.S. charges of using his reputation as a pro-democracy activist to gather information on dissidents and feed it to his homeland's government.
While speculation has been swirling all summer around whether Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is planning to reset his front bench, new data show Canadians are divided nearly down the middle on whether cabinet shuffles affect how they feel about the government.
A whole decade later, there are calls to bring back a trend which brought attention and donations to a good cause.
Eating a couple more apples (and broccoli florets, cucumbers, bananas or green beans) may really help keep the doctor away — especially for people with high blood pressure at risk for heart and kidney disease, according to new research.
Put your thinking cap on, people often hear — after all, that's what our brain is for and what many are paid to do. But a new study finds that people see a downside to such mental expenditures: Thinking can be a pain.
Twenty years ago on an Indonesian island, scientists discovered fossils of an early human species that stood at about three-and-a-half feet (1.07 metres) tall — earning them the nickname "hobbits."
On July 24, Environment Canada issued a tornado warning for the area around Lachute, Que., northwest of Montreal, urging people to take shelter. The warning was accurate: a tornado touched down outside Lachute about an hour after the alert. But three other twisters that day slipped past forecasters.
China says it launched a rocket Tuesday carrying a constellation of a reported 18 satellites as part of efforts to assert its presence in space.
A fan who attended the Billy Talent concert that was disrupted when several thousand people pushed through the fences says that despite the chaos, which saw him get 'sucker punched,' the band 'put on one hell of a show.'
Drake has thrown open the gates to his digital archives with a staggering content dump of photographs, behind-the-scenes videos and songs.
It's Taylor Swift's world, and the MTV Video Music Award nominations are the latest proof.
Canada's main stock index fell more than one per cent Tuesday, playing catch-up while U.S. stock markets regained some of the ground lost in a big plunge Monday when the Toronto market was closed.
U.S. stocks are bouncing back after the market experienced its worst day in two years on Monday, but the average investor may still be understandably spooked. Over a three day losing streak, the S&P 500 dipped more than six per cent before rallying again Tuesday, up 1.6 per cent in midday trading.
The midflight blowout of a panel from a Boeing 737 Max jet was so powerful that it blew open the plane's cockpit door and tore off the co-pilot's headset, and federal investigators began questioning officials from Boeing and its key supplier on Tuesday to understand how the accident occurred.
What started as a trip to learn and get better at making cheese turned into an award-winning experience for a Manitoba cheese producer.
Not content with dressing the top dogs of the music scene, from Beyoncé and Usher to Christina Aguilera, Dolce & Gabbana now has its sights on making actual dogs that bit more stylish.
An Olympic athlete celebrated his gold-medal win with an important question to his girlfriend.
Billy Bean, who became the second former Major League Baseball player to come out as gay in 1999 before becoming the sport’s senior vice-president for diversity, equity and inclusion, has died. He was 60.
Camryn Rogers has again etched her name into the history books. The 25-year-old from Richmond, B.C., claimed gold on Tuesday to become the first Canadian to ever medal in the women's hammer throw at the Olympics.
Nissan showed Tuesday what it called a "cool paint" to keep people inside vehicles cooler, although the coating is six times thicker, making commercialization still a challenge.
The potential of tariffs on Chinese electric vehicle imports is being welcomed by the Canadian head of General Motors as major producer BYD looks to enter the market.
Ontario Provincial Police say an Ottawa driver whose previous stunt driving charge from May is still before the courts is now facing a new stunt driving charge.
After two years of owning a service dog, Charlene Izuka was inspired to share her experience and teach others about service dogs through a children's book.
A Quebec man swimming in debt has been living out of his car for the last month, chronicling the experience on TikTok.
Judy Gordon was travelling in Newfoundland last spring, looking for inspiration. The Nova Scotia-based artist was booked for a solo exhibition in Halifax in August and she needed a subject or idea to transform into something eye-catching and striking for patrons.
Several online brokerage firms including Charles Schwab, Fidelity and Vanguard appeared to be down for thousands of users early Monday during one of the biggest stock markets sell-offs of 2024.
William Hui did not cheat. He set his own rules and then planned his route carefully, determined to make it all the way to Tijuana without flying or using Greyhound and Amtrak.
The Alberta government launched a registration portal for Jasper residents to tour the townsite on buses "in the coming days."
Two Ontario men are facing $9,750 in fines after they tried to cover up that a bull moose was shot by mistake last October.
A friendly food war is happening in Sudbury during the month of August among 30 local restaurants in an effort to support a new home for people with developmental disabilities.
A herd of donkeys have sparked quite the conversation in Colpitts Settlement, N.B., and, although cute, they were actually brought to the Maritimes to fill a very important job.
A crash on Highway 1 in Chilliwack Tuesday afternoon resulted in “fatalities” and “multiple” injuries, according to authorities.
Wearing a baseball cap and addressing an empty chamber, Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim moved to recess a rare summer council meeting where a vote to halt the work of a municipal watchdog was the sole item on the agenda – saying the actions of a political opponent gave him “no choice.”
Authorities are investigating a disturbing attack that left a 44-year-old woman with life-threatening injuries last week on Vancouver Island.
Video of a carjacking that took place while a victim was pumping gas in Newmarket, Ont. on Saturday has been released by police as investigators search for the suspect.
Large hail and heavy rain pelted the Calgary area Monday night, causing widespread damage to houses and cars.
Zenith Hrdlicka turned 99 years old on Aug. 6, and her birthday wish was to play nine holes at the Kananaskis Country Golf Course with her family.
More reductions to O-Train service are on the way and Ottawa city councillors aren't happy. Starting Aug. 26 trains on the Confederation Line will arrive every 10 minutes instead of five during weekday off-peak hours.
It has been a deadly seven days for motorcyclists in eastern Ontario. There have been three fatal collisions in the region, resulting in six deaths, since July 31.
Residents in Riverside South say they're unhappy with a tall electrical structure erected outside portables at Jonathan Pitre School. The school board says it is the safest and most efficient way to power temporary classrooms.
The wait times for death certificates in Quebec continues to get worse, with the official average exceeding 50 days.
A former political adviser to the Coalition avenir Québec (CAQ), Etienne Boulrice, has been charged with electoral fraud by Elections Québec.
Remnants of Tropical Storm Debby could bring a dose of "heavy rain" to the Greater Montreal Area just in time for the weekend.
A boy is dead after a kayak trip with his dad near Slave Lake over the weekend.
A man who killed his common-law wife in their Morinville home in 2009 has been granted full parole.
The body of an Edmonton man was found on Monday more than 24 hours after he disappeared underwater at Moose Lake.
A body recently discovered in West Saint John has been identified and police are treating the investigation as a homicide.
The future of ice sports at a popular rink in Lower Sackville, N.S., is in question after the group that runs the facility announced Tuesday that ice will not be installed this season.
A Mount Hanley, N.S., man is in custody after an alleged knife attack in New Minas over the weekend.
A new city contract is under the microscope after a towing company was granted an agreement with the Winnipeg Police Service late last week.
More than 130 dogs were removed from a home north of Winnipeg on Aug. 1, putting a greater strain on resources for the Winnipeg Humane Society (WHS).
RCMP in Saskatchewan have revealed that a serious collision near the community of Wolseley on Monday was fatal.
The Saskatchewan government says it is introducing measures to ban cellphone use in schools during class time beginning in the 2024-25 school year.
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) briefly warned of potential funnel clouds for regions of southeastern Saskatchewan on Tuesday.
A Waterloo, Ont., man has been charged with abducting the 14-year-old girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert on Monday.
A man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for his involvement in the kidnapping of Elnaz Hajtamiri has been arrested in the United States.
Police are looking for witnesses and video of a fight at a Guelph park involving fireworks.
A Saskatoon man is facing a laundry list of charges after allegedly ramming multiple police cruisers while fleeing officers in a stolen vehicle.
Greater Sudbury Police are treating the defacing of the Pride mural, located just steps outside of their downtown station, as a hate crime. A report was filed Tuesday afternoon by the city of Greater Sudbury.
Police have successfully concluded a seven-year death investigation and have identified the remains of a man found in 2017 near the Sault.
Colleen Slota was described in court as a kind and loving person who always put others ahead of herself.
A London man is facing charges after hate related graffiti was spray painted outside Emily Carr elementary school in London’s north end.
An area southwest of Aylmer is cleaning up after a sudden storm Monday afternoon caught people off guard. Hundreds of trees, tree branches, and even a flag pole were snapped along Rogers Road. Buildings and a vehicle were also damaged.
Highway 400 has reopened following an afternoon collision that shut down all southbound lanes at Highway 88.
Following his arrest by Rama Police on May 11, Andrew Fallows pleaded guilty to driving while prohibited.
A video posted to Razvan Mag’s social media accounts indicates the Low Martin House has been sold and will be demolished.
Leamington’s Ontario Greenhouse Vegetable Growers (OGVG) has been recognized with a Gold Hermes Award for its Greenhouse Goodness campaign.
Windsor resident Rowan Alice is asking for his hometown’s help as he takes a big step towards his theatre dreams.
The Transportation Safety Board says a plane that crashed last year in Campbell River, B.C., was modified improperly after getting flight permits.
Mounties in Kamloops are investigating after thieves used a pickup truck to break into a Lululemon store at the Aberdeen Mall early Monday morning.
Mounties in the South Okanagan are asking for the public’s help to identify a person of interest they say may be connected with a series of thefts in the region.
After more than a week of mostly scaling back evacuation orders and alerts related to the Shetland Creek wildfire, the Thompson-Nicola Regional District changed course Saturday.
A jury returned a verdict of not guilty late Friday for two men accused of conspiring to kill RCMP officers at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta.
With a heat warning re-issued for Lethbridge and parts of southern Alberta, businesses that depend on the sunshine are taking full-advantage of it.
Jarrett Burney extended his hitting streak to nine games Tuesday, leading the Okotoks Dawgs to a 9-7 victory over Lethbridge Tuesday night at Seaman Stadium.
A 54-year-old from the Sault has been charged with exposing their genitals to people near the change rooms at Pointe Des Chenes beach.
Cruising is a popular vacation choice among Canadians, offering a combination of relaxation, adventure and the convenience of visiting multiple destinations in a single trip.
More people are being released from Newfoundland and Labrador's largest correctional facility with nowhere to go home to, and experts say housing shortages, unco-ordinated community supports and a high number of inmates on pretrial detention are to blame.
A University of Alberta criminologist says the recent denial of a public hearing for a Labrador man detained by police over a social media post shows the province's police complaints system is set up to protect officers.
A Labrador man has lost his bid for a long-sought public hearing about his detainment by police in 2015 at a mental health hospital for a post he made on social media.
