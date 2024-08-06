World

    • Former Argentina president Alberto Fernandez denies violence toward former partner

    Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez delivers a speech on stage during the Belt and Road Forum at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023. (Ng Han Guan/AP Photo) Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez delivers a speech on stage during the Belt and Road Forum at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023. (Ng Han Guan/AP Photo)
    BUENOS AIRES -

    WARNING: This story contains details of alleged domestic abuse

    Former Argentine president Alberto Fernandez on Tuesday denied accusations that he was violent toward his ex-partner and former first lady Fabiola Yanez.

    Yanez, who currently lives in Spain with their son, had accused Fernandez before an Argentine judge of gender violence, as well as psychological harm and phone harassment, local media reported.

    In a post on X, Fernandez said he had learned of the accusation through media reports and that he planned to provide courts with evidence to support his innocence.

    "I will just say that it is false and what she is accusing me of never happened," Fernandez said. "I will provide evidence and testimonies before the courts to show what really happened."

    Fernandez added that he would refrain from making media statements.

    Following the accusation, an Argentine court ruled that Fernandez was banned from leaving the country and from approaching Yanez, local media said.

