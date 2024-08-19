World

    • Forger linked to millions of euros of fake notes arrested in Italy, Europol says

    The Italian Carabinieri say they have arrested a notorious money forger and dismantled his sophisticated counterfeiting print shop in August, 2024. (Europol) The Italian Carabinieri say they have arrested a notorious money forger and dismantled his sophisticated counterfeiting print shop in August, 2024. (Europol)
    Share
    PARIS -

    A forger suspected of printing 11 million euros' ($16,600,000) worth of fake bank notes was arrested in the Italian city of Naples last week, European police body Europol said on Monday.

    Europol said the man who was arrested, whom it did not name, had already sold 8 million euros' worth of fake notes across Europe and added that police seized nearly 3 million euros of fake notes when they raided his Naples printing site.

    "Furthermore, the arrested counterfeiter is believed to be responsible for over 27% of all faked euro banknotes discovered and taken out of circulation in 2023 alone," Europol said.

    Europol, which is headquartered in The Hague, said French police were also involved in the arrest because the forger had circulated many of the fake notes through France.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Phil Donahue, pioneer of the daytime talk show, dies at age 88

    Phil Donahue, who changed the face of U.S. daytime television with a long-running syndicated talk show that highlighted topical and often provocative social and political issues, has died at age 88, NBC's 'Today' show reported on Monday, citing a statement from his family.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News