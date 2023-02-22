Foreperson on Georgia grand jury investigating Trump and 2020 election: 'I don't think you will be shocked' by indictments
The foreperson of the Atlanta-based grand jury that investigated former President Donald Trump's attempts to overturn the 2020 election told CNN on Tuesday that the panel is recommending multiple indictments and suggested "the big name" may be on the list.
"Can you imagine doing this for eight months and not coming out with a whole list" of recommended indictments, Emily Kohrs told CNN. "It's not a short list. It's not."
She continued, "There may be some names on that list that you wouldn't expect. But the big name that everyone keeps asking me about -- I don't think you will be shocked."
Kohrs declined later Tuesday to disclose exactly how many indictments the special grand jury recommended be brought as part of the investigation, saying only that she believes it is more than 12.
Asked by CNN's Kate Bolduan on "Erin Burnett OutFront" whether the number of people was "more than a dozen," Kohrs replied: "I believe so. That's probably a good assumption."
Portions of the grand jury's final report, released last week, made it clear that the grand jury believed perjury charges were warranted for some witnesses. Kohrs earlier on Tuesday also told The New York Times that the grand jury recommended multiple indictments, though she didn't provide names.
The grand jury met for about seven months in Atlanta and heard testimony from 75 witnesses, including some of Trump's closest advisers from his final weeks in the White House.
Now that the grand jury is finished, it's up to Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis to review the recommendations and make charging decisions. Willis' decisions in this case will reverberate in the 2024 presidential campaign and beyond.
Trump, who has launched his 2024 campaign for the White House, denies any criminal wrongdoing. He has claimed that Willis, a Democrat, is politically biased, and still regularly promotes the false claim that he actually won the election in Georgia.
Jurors, Kohrs told Bolduan, "definitely heard a lot about former President Trump and we definitely discussed him a lot in the room."
Kohrs said that as part of the probe, she heard Trump on calls separate from the infamous post-election one he made to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a fellow Republican, asking him to "find" the votes necessary to win Georgia.
"Yes, I am positive I have heard the president on the phone more than once," she said. CNN previously reported that at least one additional call by Trump to a Georgia state official was part of the investigation.
'I DON'T BELIEVE THERE WAS BIAS'
Despite Trump's claims that the prosecutors are liberal zealots on a "witch hunt," Kohrs said she believed Willis and her team acted in a non-partisan fashion and tried to keep the proceedings fair.
"I don't believe there was bias on the part of the DA's team," she told CNN in the phone interview. "I know for a fact that they were always very worried about accidentally coloring our opinions one way or the other ... They told us that they didn't want any of their opinions to affect any of our opinions, or any of their additional knowledge to affect our knowledge."
She said the prosecutors told her that they wanted the grand jury to "make your opinions" independently and to "look straight at this by yourselves."
Kohrs called on Willis to take "decisive action," now that the fate of the investigation is in her hands.
"Personally, I hope to see her take almost any kind of decisive action, to actually do something," Kohrs said. "There are too many times in recent history that seem to me like someone has gotten called out for something that people had a problem with, and nothing ever happens."
Kohrs said there are too many examples of "famous people" avoiding accountability after high-profile investigations.
"How often does something actually happen? I would love to see something actually happen. Don't make me take back my faith in the system," Kohrs said. "The only thing I would be disappointed in, at this point, is if this whole thing just disappears. That's the only thing that would make me sad."
WITNESSES BEFORE HER GRAND JURY
The foreperson also told CNN that she was "pleasantly surprised" by the friendliness of some witnesses, including key Trump insiders like former White House national security adviser Michael Flynn, even though he invoked privilege and declined to answer some questions.
"Some of those people fought not to be there, but once they were there, they were willing to have a conversation, and I respect the hell out of that," Kohrs said. "Flynn was honestly very nice in person. He was a very nice man. He was definitely interesting. But I don't recall him saying anything earth-shattering."
Using the Fifth Amendment or citing various legal privileges was a strategy that the grand jury saw from several of the most prominent witnesses, including Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, according to Kohrs.
"Mark Meadows did not share very much," she said. "I asked if he had Twitter, and he pled the Fifth."
CNN has reached out to Meadows' attorney for comment about claims from Kohrs that he repeatedly invoked the Fifth and executive privilege.
Separately, a source familiar with the matter confirmed Mike Pence's former chief of staff Marc Short appeared before the special grand jury under subpoena. His appearance was previously reported by The Associated Press.
The Georgia investigation has long been seen as one of Trump's biggest unsettled legal vulnerabilities, though any prosecution of him would be ripe for constitutional challenges and would face more scrutiny than perhaps any previous case initiated by a local prosecutor.
In addition, U.S. Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith is investigating Trump's attempts to overturn the 2020 election, his role in the January 6, 2021, insurrection, and his possible mishandling of classified material. In New York, a criminal probe led by the Manhattan district attorney is still underway, and Trump's namesake business is fighting a civil fraud lawsuit from the state attorney general.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian military says it has tracked, stopped China surveillance in Arctic waters
The Department of National Defence and Canadian Armed Forces confirm that they are aware of recent efforts by China to conduct surveillance operations in Canadian airspace and waters.
Ontario, Quebec brace for heavy snow as bone-chilling temperatures hit Western Canada
Southern Ontario and Quebec are set to receive a mix of heavy snow and freezing rain on Wednesday, while large parts of Western Canada face extreme cold.
Canada's immigration minister says Poilievre's call to close Roxham Road crossing is 'reckless'
Canada's Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship says Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's suggestion that the federal government close the Roxham Road irregular border crossing is 'reckless.'
CTV NEWS IN UKRAINE | How one hospital in Lviv is fighting Ukraine's mental-health crisis
At a hospital in Lviv, Dr. Oleh Berezyuk is leading a team of psychologists and psychotherapists trying to heal the hearts and minds of Ukrainians suffering from the toll of war that is entering its second deadly year.
Violent carjacking in Milton, Ont. grocery store parking lot captured on video
Police have released new details about a violent carjacking in a Milton, Ont. grocery store parking lot that was captured on video.
'It's a remix': Jully Black on why she sang O Canada differently
Jully Black explains why she changed the lyrics of O Canada at the NBA All-Star game, and how her decision was the result of building bridges.
Winner comes forward to claim US$1.35B Mega Millions jackpot
The winner of a US$1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot -- the fourth largest in U.S. history -- has come forward to collect the prize, state officials said Wednesday.
Opinion | Does buying an electric vehicle make financial sense?
While there are many benefits to electric cars, the question of whether they are a good financial choice in Canada is still up in the air, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains on CTVNews.ca.
New Netflix password sharing rules likely to be repeated by other streamers: experts
Experts say other streamers are bound to follow Netflix in limiting the unfettered password sharing that has allowed friends, family members and even more extraneous connections like exes and old acquaintances to use the same accounts.
Canada
-
Ontario, Quebec brace for heavy snow as bone-chilling temperatures hit Western Canada
Southern Ontario and Quebec are set to receive a mix of heavy snow and freezing rain on Wednesday, while large parts of Western Canada face extreme cold.
-
Human trafficking tactics increasing online: Why advocates are calling for crackdown in the cyberspace
To mark National Human Trafficking Awareness Day, a youth advocacy group is warning about the dangers of online predatory behaviour.
-
Canada's immigration minister says Poilievre's call to close Roxham Road crossing is 'reckless'
Canada's Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship says Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's suggestion that the federal government close the Roxham Road irregular border crossing is 'reckless.'
-
Calgary braces for extreme cold snap after significant early week snowfall
After a mild February with virtually no snowfall and moderate temperatures, Calgary is once again in the middle of a bitter cold snap.
-
China, Russia targeting Canada's artificial intelligence know-how, CSIS warns
Canada's spy service warns that adversaries will turn to espionage and foreign interference tactics to target the country's increasingly important artificial-intelligence sector.
-
Ukrainian newcomers assess options in Canada year after war at home
As the war in Ukraine enters a second year, many Ukrainian newcomers are assessing whether they should focus on establishing a life in Canada, hope to return to Ukraine one day, or move to another country entirely.
World
-
Global impact: 5 ways war in Ukraine has changed the world
War has been a catastrophe for Ukraine and a crisis for the globe. The world is a more unstable and fearful place since Russia invaded its neighbour on Feb. 24, 2022. Here are five ways the war has changed the world.
-
Russia, China show off ties amid manoeuvring over Ukraine
Russia and China showcased their deepening ties Wednesday in a series of meetings closely watched for signs that Beijing might offer stronger support to the Kremlin for its war in Ukraine.
-
French student allegedly stabbed teacher to death in front of others
A high school student has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a teacher to death in front of other students Wednesday in a classroom in southwestern France, officials and media reports said.
-
North Korea calls UN chief's remarks on missile test 'unfair'
North Korea on Wednesday accused UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres of 'an extremely unfair and imbalanced attitude,' as it lambasted him for condemning its recent missile test but ignoring alleged U.S. hostility against the North.
-
Alex Murdaugh partner talks crime scene problems and thefts
A law partner of Alex Murdaugh testified Wednesday at his double murder trial that more than a dozen people who weren't first responders or law enforcement walked around the scene of the killings before South Carolina agents arrived to investigate.
-
Seattle becomes first U.S. city to ban caste discrimination
The Seattle City Council on Tuesday added caste to the city's anti-discrimination laws, becoming the first U.S. city to ban caste discrimination and the first in the world to pass such a law outside South Asia.
Politics
-
Canada's immigration minister says Poilievre's call to close Roxham Road crossing is 'reckless'
Canada's Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship says Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's suggestion that the federal government close the Roxham Road irregular border crossing is 'reckless.'
-
Canadian military says it has tracked, stopped China surveillance in Arctic waters
The Department of National Defence and Canadian Armed Forces confirm that they are aware of recent efforts by China to conduct surveillance operations in Canadian airspace and waters.
-
9 things you might have missed in the Emergencies Act inquiry report
The final report assessing the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act concluded that the threshold was met to enact unprecedented powers to end to the 'Freedom Convoy' protests, but what else did it say? CTVNews.ca dove into the massive report and came away with nine notable findings that you may have missed.
Health
-
Doctors, patient advocates hope simulation 'suit' will raise heart failure awareness
Heart failure means that the heart can't pump out enough blood to circulate fresh oxygen and nutrients throughout the body. It usually affects people much older and as the population ages, it's set to become 'a major Canadian health issue.'
-
CTV NEWS IN UKRAINE
CTV NEWS IN UKRAINE | How one hospital in Lviv is fighting Ukraine's mental-health crisis
At a hospital in Lviv, Dr. Oleh Berezyuk is leading a team of psychologists and psychotherapists trying to heal the hearts and minds of Ukrainians suffering from the toll of war that is entering its second deadly year.
-
Trying to lose weight with Ozempic or other similar drugs? We want to hear from you
Although commonly used to treat Type 2 diabetes, medications such as Ozempic have come under the spotlight with celebrities and social media influencers using the drugs to lose weight. If you or someone you know is taking the drug for weight loss, we want to hear from you.
Sci-Tech
-
Microsoft brings Bing chatbot to phones after curbing quirks
Microsoft is ready to take its new Bing chatbot mainstream -- less than a week after making major fixes to stop the artificially intelligent search engine from going off the rails.
-
Roscosmos: Russian spacecraft leak caused by external impact
A coolant leak from an uncrewed Russian supply ship docked at the International Space Station resulted from an external impact and not a manufacturing flaw, Russia's space corporation said Tuesday.
-
Original factory-sealed iPhone sells for over US$63K at auction
With its cultural significance demanding value, a factory-sealed, first-generation original Apple iPhone from 2007 has been sold for US$63,356.40 on an online bidding website.
Entertainment
-
New Netflix password sharing rules likely to be repeated by other streamers: experts
Experts say other streamers are bound to follow Netflix in limiting the unfettered password sharing that has allowed friends, family members and even more extraneous connections like exes and old acquaintances to use the same accounts.
-
Fan satisfaction: Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney record song together
The Rolling Stones and Paul McCartney have joined forces to record a song together for the rock band's upcoming new album, a spokesperson for the Stones said on Wednesday.
-
'It's a remix': Jully Black on why she sang O Canada differently
Jully Black explains why she changed the lyrics of O Canada at the NBA All-Star game, and how her decision was the result of building bridges.
Business
-
Russia and West clash over probe of Nord Stream sabotage
Russia clashed with the United States and other Western nations Tuesday over the Kremlin's call for a UN investigation of last September's sabotage of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines from Russia to Western Europe.
-
Banks set to report as investors focus on interest rates, capital requirements
Canadian bank stocks have been riding a wave of investor optimism so far this year, but analysts say the first-quarter results that start arriving later this week will be a reminder of the mixed economic picture ahead.
-
S&P/TSX composite down in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets edge higher
Canada's main stock index was lower in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in the energy, base metal and financial sectors, while U.S. stock markets crept higher.
Lifestyle
-
Winner comes forward to claim US$1.35B Mega Millions jackpot
The winner of a US$1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot -- the fourth largest in U.S. history -- has come forward to collect the prize, state officials said Wednesday.
-
Starbucks' new drinks have a spoonful of olive oil in every cup
Three olive oil beverages are available for sale at Starbucks cafes in Italy starting this week.
-
Sober for six years: One person's tips for sobriety and happiness
After six years of being sober, one advocate is sharing their tips on how to set boundaries and heal from within.
Sports
-
Haiti, Portugal qualify for Women's World Cup for 1st time
Haiti and Portugal qualified for the FIFA Women's World Cup finals for the first time after winning playoff matches Wednesday in New Zealand.
-
McDavid hits 800-point milestone in Oilers' 4-2 comeback win over Flyers
Connor McDavid had two goals and an assist to cross the 800-point mark as the Edmonton Oilers snapped a four-game skid with a 4-2 comeback victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday.
-
ESPN's ex-top exec describes how soccer's World Cup was lost
A former ESPN executive testified in U.S. District Court on Tuesday that his company's bid to televise the World Cup might have been sabotaged by two former Fox executives accused of bribing officials to undermine competing offers.
Autos
-
Opinion
Opinion | Does buying an electric vehicle make financial sense?
While there are many benefits to electric cars, the question of whether they are a good financial choice in Canada is still up in the air, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains on CTVNews.ca.
-
-
Researchers propose new 'white light' for self-driving cars at intersections
With the possibility of more self-driving cars sharing the roads with non-automated vehicles, researchers are proposing a unique solution to improve traffic flow—- a white traffic light.