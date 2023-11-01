Foreign passport holders enter Rafah crossing
Dozens of people entered the Rafah crossing from Gaza to Egypt on Wednesday. It appeared to be the first time foreign passport holders have been allowed to leave the besieged territory since the start of the Israel-Hamas war more than three weeks ago.
Early Wednesday, providers Paltel and Jawwal reported a "complete disruption" of communications and internet services in Gaza, the second major cut in five days. Humanitarian aid agencies have warned that such blackouts severely disrupt their work in an already dire situation in Gaza.
The Palestinian death toll in the Israel-Hamas war has reached 8,525, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza. In the occupied West Bank, more than 122 Palestinians have been killed in violence and Israeli raids.
More than 1,400 people in Israel have been killed, most of them civilians slain in the initial Oct. 7 Hamas rampage that started the fighting. In addition, around 240 hostages were taken from Israel into Gaza by the militant group. One of the captives, a female Israeli soldier, was rescued in a special forces operation.
Here's what is happening in the latest Israel-Hamas war:
ISRAELI AIRSTRIKES HIT REFUGEE CAMP FOR A SECOND DAY, GAZA GOVERNMENT SAYS
The Hamas-run government in Gaza says Israeli airstrikes have hit apartment blocks in a refugee camp near Gaza City for a second day in a row, causing many deaths and injuries.
The toll from Wednesday's strikes was not immediately known. Al-Jazeera television, which is still reporting from northern Gaza, aired videos of devastation and of several wounded people, including children, being brought to a nearby hospital.
LEBANESE LEADER SAYS 'TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE' IN STOPPING WAR
Lebanon's caretaker prime minister said Wednesday that time is of the essence in stopping the Hamas-Israel war from "going out of control" and affecting Lebanon and the wider region.
Najib Mikati has been scrambling with international governments to keep Lebanon away from the war, as militants from the Hezbollah group and Israeli troops have been clashing along the tense Lebanon-Israel border since the onset of the war on Oct. 7. The clashes so far have mostly been limited to areas along the border.
His comments come days before Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah is scheduled to give his first speech since the start of the war. Lebanon is experiencing political paralysis and economic turmoil, leaving many worried of the consequences of a fully-fledged war in the crisis-hit country.
He condemned both Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon and attacks in the blockaded Palestinian Gaza Strip.
"A humanitarian ceasefire for five days is necessary, where there can be active international talks to secure prisoner swaps and reach a permanent truce in order to reach an agreement on the conditions for regional peace," Mikati said before a government meeting.
Israel and Hezbollah fought a monthlong war in 2006 that ended in a draw. Israel sees Hezbollah as its most immediate threat, estimating that it has some 150,000 precision-guided missiles pointed at it.
"Enough war in Lebanon, for we are with the choice of peace," Mikati said.
HEADS OF ISRAELI UNIVERSITIES CONDEMN ANTISEMITIC COMMENTS AT SCHOOLS
Heads of Israeli universities sent a letter to colleagues around the world expressing deep concern over anti-Israel and antisemitic discourse at some universities following Hamas's deadly attack on Israel and the war it triggered in the Gaza Strip.
The Association of University Heads in Israel also criticized what it sees as the inadequate response of some academic leaders.
"It's unsettling to note that many college campuses have become breeding grounds for anti-Israel and antisemitic sentiments, largely fueled by a naive and biased understanding of the conflict," the letter said.
"Freedom of speech is a cornerstone of academic freedom, but it should not be manipulated to legitimize hate speech or to justify violence."
Tensions on campuses in the U.S. and Europe have been inflamed since the Hamas attack. Some students and faculty have expressed support for the militant group and its attack.
At Harvard, a coalition of more than 30 student groups said Israel was "entirely responsible" for the Hamas attack that killed more than 1,400 people.
At Cornell University, police were sent to guard the Center for Jewish Living over intimidating posts.
The comments have raised fundamental questions regarding free speech and its limits.
"Just as it would be unthinkable for an academic institution to extend free speech protections to groups targeting other protected classes, so too should demonstrations that call for our destruction and glorify violence against Jews be explicitly prohibited and condemned," the Israeli university heads said in their letter.
MEDIA WATCHDOG GROUP SAYS 34 JOURNALISTS HAVE BEEN KILLED
The group Reporters Without Borders says 34 journalists have been killed in the war between Israel and Hamas militants, accusing both sides of committing possible war crimes.
In a statement Wednesday, the media watchdog called on the International Criminal Court to investigate the killings.
"The scale, seriousness and recurring nature of international crimes targeting journalists, particularly in Gaza, calls for a priority investigation by the ICC prosecutor," said Christophe Deloire, head of the group.
It said it filed a complaint with the ICC's prosecutor regarding eight Palestinian journalists it said were killed in Israel's bombardment of civilian areas in Gaza, and an Israeli journalist killed during Hamas' bloody Oct. 7 attack in southern Israel, which ignited the war.
It said the complaint cited "the deliberate, total or partial, destruction of the premises of more than 50 media outlets in Gaza" since the war began.
It's the third such complaint to be filed by the group since 2018 alleging war crimes against Palestinian journalists in Gaza. Israel says it makes every effort to avoid killing civilians and accuses Hamas of putting them at risk by operating in residential areas.
COMMUNICATIONS BEING GRADUALLY RESTORED IN GAZA
Communications were gradually being restored in parts of Gaza, hours after the besieged territory suffered its second major blackout in five days, according to Paltel, the main service provider.
Paltel said in an announcement on social media that fixed line and cellular services and the internet were beginning to return in various areas across Gaza.
Associated Press journalists in Gaza confirmed the restoration.
Connectivity was previously cut from late Friday to early Sunday, coinciding with the entry of large numbers of ground troops into Gaza in what Israel at the time described as a new stage in the war.
Humanitarian aid agencies have warned that such blackouts severely disrupt their work in an already dire situation in Gaza.
The aid group Doctors Without Borders said Wednesday's blackout hampered its activities. Guillemette Thomas, medical coordinator for the group, also known as Medecins Sans Frontieres, said the blackout made it "impossible to coordinate" its activities. She said it had been unable to reach its team in Gaza hospitals since Tuesday evening.
IRANIAN LEADER CALLS FOR MUSLIM NATIONS TO STOP EXPORTING FOOD AND OIL TO ISRAEL
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Wednesday called on Muslim nations to stop exporting food and oil to Israel over its airstrikes and military offensive in the Gaza Strip.
Khamenei made the comments to students in Tehran. He had earlier praised Hamas after its Oct. 7 attack on Israel.
"What the Islamic governments should insist is an immediate halt to the crimes (the Israelis) are committing in Gaza. The bombardments should immediately stop," Khamenei said, according to state media. "They should block the flow of oil and food to the Zionist regime. Islamic governments shouldn't have economic cooperation with the Zionist regime."
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian earlier suggested an oil embargo on Israel, though there has been no sign that energy flows to the country have been affected.
------
Associated Press writer Nasser Karimi contributed.
DOZENS OF PEOPLE ENTER THE RAFAH CROSSING FROM GAZA TO EGYPT
Dozens of people could be seen entering the Rafah crossing from Gaza to Egypt on Wednesday. It appeared to be the first time foreign passport holders have been allowed to leave the besieged territory since the start of the war.
Hundreds have gathered at the crossing at different times in recent weeks, but have not been allowed out due to disagreements among Egypt, Israel and Hamas. No one has been allowed to leave Gaza, except for four hostages released by Hamas. Another captive was rescued by Israeli forces earlier this week.
Egyptian state-run media reported that more than 80 wounded Palestinians would be brought from Gaza to Egypt on Wednesday for medical treatment. Ambulances were seen entering the Rafah crossing from the Egyptian side, and a field hospital has been set up in the nearby town of Sheikh Zuweid.
The Palestinian crossing authority said more than 400 foreign passport holders would be permitted to leave Gaza on Wednesday. Egypt has said it will not accept an influx of Palestinian refugees because of fears Israel will not allow them to return to Gaza after the war.
GAZA IS PLUNGED BACK INTO A COMMUNICATION BLACKOUT
Gaza has once again suffered a communication blackout, providers Paltel and Jawwal said Wednesday.
In an email to The Associated Press, internet-access advocacy group NetBlocks.org confirmed that Gaza "is in the midst of a total or near-total telecoms blackout consistent with" the weekend blackout.
Connectivity was previously cut from late Friday to early Sunday, coinciding with the entry of large numbers of ground troops into Gaza in what Israel at the time described as a new stage in the war. Attempts to reach Gaza residents by phone were unsuccessful early Wednesday.
Humanitarian aid agencies have warned that such blackouts severely disrupt their work in an already dire situation in Gaza.
The aid group Doctors Without Borders said the blackout has hampered its activities. Guillemette Thomas, medical coordinator for the group, also known as Medecins Sans Frontieres, said the blackout has made it "impossible to coordinate" its activities. She said they have been unable to reach the group's team in Gaza hospitals since Tuesday evening.
PAKISTAN URGES ACTION AFTER ISRAELI AIRSTRIKES ON A REFUGEE CAMP
Pakistan's interim Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Wednesday denounced the latest Israeli airstrikes on a refugee camp near Gaza City, urging the international community to play its role in ending such strikes.
"Yesterday's air raid on Jabalia camp, where hundreds of lives were lost, including women and children, was a stark reminder of ongoing Israeli brutalities and war crimes in Gaza," Kakar said in a statement.
He said that "such reprehensible acts can never be condoned or forgotten. The world must act now to end this carnage."
THREE ARAB STATES DENOUNCE ISRAEL'S AIRSTRIKES ON A REFUGEE CAMP
Three Arab states have strongly criticized Israel's airstrikes on a refugee camp near Gaza City as its war on Hamas rages.
Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates each issued statements denouncing the strikes on the Jabaliya camp. The exact number of casualties was not immediately clear in the strikes, though one doctor said hundreds were killed and wounded.
Qatar, which as been mediating talks with Hamas over the more than 200 hostages it holds from its Oct. 7 attack on Israel, described the strike as "a new massacre against the defenceless Palestinian people, especially women and children."
The country warned that "the expansion of Israeli attacks in (the) Gaza Strip is a dangerous escalation in the course of confrontations, which would undermine mediation and de-escalation efforts."
------
Associated Press writer Jon Gambrell contributed.
U.S. SECRETARY OF STATE TO TRAVEL TO ISRAEL ON FRIDAY
United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced plans to travel to Israel on Friday to consult with Israeli officials about their ongoing war on Hamas.
State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said Tuesday that Blinken would visit Israel "and then will make other stops in the region." He did not identify the other planned stops.
Blinken made an urgent trip to the Middle East earlier in October, visiting Israel, Jordan, Qatar, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE WORLD NEWS
-
-
-
BREAKING NEWS UPDATES
BREAKING NEWS UPDATES Foreign passport holders enter Rafah crossing
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Here's how much money Canada has committed to global humanitarian aid in recent years
In response to the Israel-Hamas war, Canada has sent more humanitarian aid to Gaza and the West Bank than it has in each of the last 20 years, according to data from the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development. But where else do Canadian aid dollars go, and what do they accomplish?
No more carve-outs coming, Trudeau tells Canadians hoping for carbon tax pause on all home heating types
The federal government will not be offering any more carve-outs to the carbon pricing policy beyond the plan to pause the tax on home heating oil, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday, doubling down on comments his natural resources minister made.
OPINION Don Martin: As much as Poilievre wants it, he will not get his election wish for 2023
It’s been 100+ hours of brutal aftermath since Prime Minister Justin Trudeau turned carbon pricing from a national principle into regional graft by lifting the tax on home heating oil and using free heat pumps to buy back the Liberal loyalty of Atlantic Canada voters.
Tyler Christopher, 'General Hospital' actor, dead at 50
Tyler Christopher, an actor known for his roles on 'General Hospital' and 'Days of Our Lives,' has died. He was 50.
Tick-tock: It's almost time to change our clocks back to standard time. Here’s what you should know
It’s nearly time for the clocks to repeat an hour overnight, returning us to standard time—but although we’re 'gaining' an hour, it still disrupts our sleep schedules, according to experts.
Israel deploys missile boats in Red Sea as Houthis attack from Yemen
The Israeli military said it had deployed missile boats in the Red Sea on Wednesday as reinforcements, a day after the Iran-aligned Houthi movement said it had launched missile and drone attacks on Israel and vowed to carry out more.
Gaza's phone and internet connections are cut off again, as Israeli troops battle Hamas militants
Palestinians reported another widespread outage of internet and phone service in Gaza early Wednesday, hours after Israeli airstrikes levelled apartment buildings near Gaza City and as ground troops battled Hamas militants inside the besieged territory.
NEW These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
Israel rejects growing calls for a ceasefire, immigrants increasingly leaving Canada, and the Liberals say no more carbon tax carve-outs coming. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
Mother of peacekeeper killed in Bosnia is this year's Silver Cross Mother
Gloria Hooper, the mother of a Canadian peacekeeper killed in Bosnia in 1996, has been named this year's Silver Cross Mother.
Canada
-
Here's how much money Canada has committed to global humanitarian aid in recent years
In response to the Israel-Hamas war, Canada has sent more humanitarian aid to Gaza and the West Bank than it has in each of the last 20 years, according to data from the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development. But where else do Canadian aid dollars go, and what do they accomplish?
-
Crown's cross-examination of Peter Nygard set to continue in sex assault trial
The Crown's cross-examination of former fashion mogul Peter Nygard is expected to continue today at his sexual assault trial in Toronto.
-
'I am not worried yet': U.S. ambassador says of Canada's unmet defence targets
United States Ambassador to Canada David Cohen says he’s “not worried yet” about Canada’s unmet defence spending targets.
-
'They haven't had water for the last week:' Vancouver resident says of family in Gaza
After four days trying to call his family in the Gaza Strip, Vancouver resident Omar Mansour said he was able to hear his brother's voice for a few minutes Monday morning.Those minutes with his brother, Firas, were a relief: his family had survived the blackout.
-
China critic says he's the target of deepfake 'spamouflage' attack by Beijing
The YouTube video appears to show a person who looks like Liu Xin making unfounded remarks about Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. But Liu, 60, a prominent online critic of China's government who lives in Burnaby, B.C., says he didn't say anything of the sort.
-
Mother of peacekeeper killed in Bosnia is this year's Silver Cross Mother
Gloria Hooper, the mother of a Canadian peacekeeper killed in Bosnia in 1996, has been named this year's Silver Cross Mother.
World
-
Russian drones hit oil refinery, damage railway power lines, Ukraine says
An overnight Russian drone attack hit and set ablaze the Kremenchuk oil refinery in central Ukraine on Wednesday and falling debris from drones that were shot down damaged railway power lines in a nearby region, officials said.
-
Gaza's phone and internet connections are cut off again, as Israeli troops battle Hamas militants
Palestinians reported another widespread outage of internet and phone service in Gaza early Wednesday, hours after Israeli airstrikes levelled apartment buildings near Gaza City and as ground troops battled Hamas militants inside the besieged territory.
-
BREAKING NEWS UPDATES
BREAKING NEWS UPDATES Foreign passport holders enter Rafah crossing
Dozens of people entered the Rafah crossing from Gaza to Egypt on Wednesday. It appeared to be the first time foreign passport holders have been allowed to leave the besieged territory since the start of the Israel-Hamas war more than three weeks ago.
-
South Korea's spy agency says North Korea shipped more than a million artillery shells to Russia
South Korea's top spy agency believes North Korea sent more than a million artillery shells to Russia since August to help fuel Russian President Vladimir Putin's war on Ukraine, according to a lawmaker who attended a closed-door briefing Wednesday with intelligence officials.
-
The U.S. Supreme Court confronts the question of trademark rights in the 'Trump too small' trademark case
In arguments Wednesday, the justices will weigh a California man's attempt to trademark a phrase mocking the former president and current Republican front-runner for 2024 as "too small."
-
King Charles III visits war cemetery in Kenya after voicing 'deepest regret' for colonial violence
King Charles III visited a war cemetery in Nairobi on Wednesday, laying a wreath in honour of Kenyans who fought alongside the British in the two world wars, a day after the monarch expressed 'greatest sorrow and the deepest regret' for the violence of the colonial era.
Politics
-
Here's how much money Canada has committed to global humanitarian aid in recent years
In response to the Israel-Hamas war, Canada has sent more humanitarian aid to Gaza and the West Bank than it has in each of the last 20 years, according to data from the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development. But where else do Canadian aid dollars go, and what do they accomplish?
-
No more carve-outs coming, Trudeau tells Canadians hoping for carbon tax pause on all home heating types
The federal government will not be offering any more carve-outs to the carbon pricing policy beyond the plan to pause the tax on home heating oil, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday, doubling down on comments his natural resources minister made.
-
'I am not worried yet': U.S. ambassador says of Canada's unmet defence targets
United States Ambassador to Canada David Cohen says he’s “not worried yet” about Canada’s unmet defence spending targets.
Health
-
'I could not do this without her': Alberta twins fighting stage 4 breast cancer together
Identical twins often have a lot in common, but a pair of Alberta sisters never could have imagined they'd share a heartbreaking cancer diagnosis.
-
Ontario lowering age for regular breast cancer screenings to 40
Ontario is lowering the age for regular, publicly funded breast cancer screenings from 50 to 40, which Health Minister Sylvia Jones says will help with early detection.
-
Canada expands drug strategy to prevent more overdoses, provide additional services
The federal government is expanding its drug and substance use strategy to try to save more lives and provide more services to people disproportionately affected by Canada's overdose crisis.
Sci-Tech
-
U.K. summit aims to tackle thorny issues around cutting-edge AI risks
Digital officials, tech company bosses and researchers are converging Wednesday at a former codebreaking spy base near London to discuss and better understand the extreme risks posed by cutting-edge artificial intelligence.
-
Apple revamps Mac lineup and pricing with new family of chips
Apple on Monday introduced new MacBook Pro and iMac computers and three new chips to power them, with the company saying it had redesigned its graphics processing units, a key part of the chip where Nvidia dominates the market.
-
NASA missions spy a ghostly hand and creepy face in the cosmos
The cosmos is full of mysteries waiting to be solved, and some of them appear especially eerie with the arrival of Halloween.
Entertainment
-
Tyler Christopher, 'General Hospital' actor, dead at 50
Tyler Christopher, an actor known for his roles on 'General Hospital' and 'Days of Our Lives,' has died. He was 50.
-
Robert De Niro lashes out at former assistant who sued him, shouting: 'Shame on you!'
Actor Robert De Niro shouted "Shame on you!" as he testified Tuesday in a New York courtroom, directing the comments toward his former executive assistant and vice president who is seeking millions of dollars after accusing her former boss of being abusive.
-
Shawn Levy on adapting celebrated novel 'All the Light We Cannot See' for the screen
Adapting a beloved, Pulitzer Prize-winning novel into a Netflix series sounds like a daunting task, but Canadian director-producer Shawn Levy says bringing 'All the Light We Cannot See' to the screen didn't feel that way for a simple reason - he is a 'rabid fan' of the book.
Business
-
Canadian Tire buys back stake in financial services business from Scotiabank
Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. has signed a deal to buy back the 20 per cent stake in Canadian Tire Financial Services that is owned by Scotiabank for $895 million.
-
Forecasters more certain rate hikes are over as recession talk grows over GDP numbers
The Canadian economy may have entered a technical recession as high interest rates weigh on consumer spending, preliminary data from Statistics Canada suggests.
-
Biden administration takes on JetBlue as its fight against industry consolidation goes to court
The Biden administration's fight against consolidation in the airline industry is being tested Tuesday as lawyers for JetBlue Airways and the Justice Department squared off in court.
Lifestyle
-
'Your Next Star' helps people with Down syndrome get valuable work experience
John has Down syndrome and with the help of the Massachusetts Down Syndrome Congress, he secured that job right out of high school after an internship with them. He does everything from administrative work to community events and even giving the best pep talks to the Bruins alumni team.
-
WATCH
WATCH Video shows incredible orca encounter off the coast of British Columbia
Video shows the incredible moments that a group of people off the coast of Prince Rupert, B.C. had with a pair of orca whales while fishing.
-
Visitors will be allowed in Florence chapel's secret room to ponder if drawings are Michelangelo's
Just four at a time, visitors soon will be allowed access to a long-hidden space inside Florence's Medici Chapel where delicate charcoal drawings sketched on the walls have been attributed by some experts to Michelangelo.
Sports
-
'These are a must win': Raptors aiming to fix issues to avoid furthering losing skid
The Toronto Raptors find themselves in what forward Pascal Siakam calls a "must-win" situation early in the NBA season.
-
As Trump tried to buy Buffalo, bankers doubted he'd get NFL's OK, emails show at fraud trial
When Donald Trump tried to buy the Buffalo Bills in 2014, investment bankers doubted the NFL would allow it but encouraged him to stay in the running, according to internal emails aired Tuesday at the former president's civil fraud trial.
-
Messi's trip to China for a pair of Inter Miami exhibition games called off
Lionel Messi evidently won't be playing in China this month after all.
Autos
-
Ontario announces gas tax cut extension
The Ontario government has announced it will extend its gas and fuel tax rate cuts until June 30, 2024.
-
UAW and Stellantis reach tentative contract deal as union adds strike at Tennessee GM factory
Jeep maker Stellantis reached a tentative contract agreement with the United Auto Workers union on Saturday as it escalated strikes against General Motors by adding a plant in Tennessee.
-
General Motors and Stellantis in talks with United Auto Workers to reach deals that mirror Ford's
General Motors and Jeep maker Stellantis are meeting with United Auto Workers bargainers Thursday to see if they can reach a contract agreement that mirrors a deal signed with crosstown rival Ford.