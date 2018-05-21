Foreign media arrive for North Korea nuclear site closing
This April 20, 2018, satellite image provided by DigitalGlobe shows the nuclear test site in Punggye-ri, North Korea. (Source: 2018 DigitalGlobe, a Maxar company via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, May 21, 2018 11:59PM EDT
WONSAN, Korea, Democratic People's Republic Of - Foreign journalists have arrived in North Korea to cover the dismantling of the country's nuclear test site later this week.
South Korean media initially scheduled to join were not allowed onto Tuesday's charter flight from Beijing.
Pyongyang is allowing the small media group access to the site to publicize its promise to halt underground tests and launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles. It unilaterally announced that moratorium ahead of a summit between leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump scheduled for June 12 in Singapore.
But Pyongyang has cut off high-level contact with Seoul over an exercise with the U.S. military.
Amid growing concern over the success of the summit, South Korean President Moon Jae-in was to meet with Trump in Washington later Tuesday.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Foreign media arrive for North Korea nuclear site closing
- Man ordered free decades later in murder case of pizza deliveryman
- Toxic cloud caused by Hawaii volcano lava emerges over ocean
- FBI, U.S. Justice Department to 'review' classified info sought by lawmakers
- Woman in smiling mugshot faces manslaughter in DUI crash