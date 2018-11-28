Football players face life in high school locker-room attack
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, November 28, 2018 1:02PM EST
DAMASCUS, Md. - Four Maryland 15-year-olds are out on bail but face life in prison after being charged as adults with first-degree rape in a locker room attack.
WTOP-FM reports Jean Claude Abedi, Kristian Jamal Lee, Will Smith and Caleb Thorpe were released on Monday. A fifth teen is facing lesser second-degree rape charges as a juvenile.
Prosecutors say the Damascus High School students assaulted four 14-year-olds before junior varsity football practice one day in October.
They say the teens restrained the victims, pulled down their pants and raped or attempted to rape them with a broom stick.
Defence attorney Daniel Wright called it "a hazing incident that went to an extreme."
Prosecutor John McCarthy rejected that, saying "these are crimes."
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Baltimore day care worker pleads guilty to smothering baby who wouldn't nap
- Football players face life in high school locker-room attack
- Man dies before voting, wife returns to cast her ballot
- Three pit bulls put down after attacking dog in Florida
- Ivanka Trump says 'Lock her up!' doesn't apply in her case