Following owners, thousands of cows, buffaloes evacuated away from restive Philippine volcano

Farmers place a makeshift shelter at a pooling center for water buffalos and cows outside the 6-kilometer 'permanent danger zone' near Mayon Volcano in Daraga, Albay province, northeastern Philippines, Sunday, June 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila) Farmers place a makeshift shelter at a pooling center for water buffalos and cows outside the 6-kilometer 'permanent danger zone' near Mayon Volcano in Daraga, Albay province, northeastern Philippines, Sunday, June 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

No plans to invite Canada to join AUKUS: White House

U.S. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby says there are no plans to re-evaluate the makeup of AUKUS — a trilateral security pact between Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States — to include Canada.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social