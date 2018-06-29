Flynn isn't ready to be sentenced in Russia probe, Mueller says
Published Friday, June 29, 2018
WASHINGTON - Special counsel Robert Mueller says former Trump administration national security adviser Michael Flynn is not ready to be sentenced yet.
Flynn has been co-operating since last fall with Mueller's investigation into possible co-ordination between the Trump 2016 presidential campaign and Russia.
He pleaded guilty last December to lying to the FBI and has been awaiting sentencing.
But prosecutors with Mueller told a judge in one-page court filing Friday that they were not ready to set a sentencing hearing.
That suggests Flynn is still in the process of co-operating with investigators.
The status stands in contrast to the case of George Papadopoulos, a former Trump campaign adviser who also admitted lying to the FBI. He has been co-operating with Mueller, and prosecutors have set a September sentencing date.
