

The Associated Press





WASHINGTON - Special counsel Robert Mueller says former Trump administration national security adviser Michael Flynn is not ready to be sentenced yet.

Flynn has been co-operating since last fall with Mueller's investigation into possible co-ordination between the Trump 2016 presidential campaign and Russia.

He pleaded guilty last December to lying to the FBI and has been awaiting sentencing.

But prosecutors with Mueller told a judge in one-page court filing Friday that they were not ready to set a sentencing hearing.

That suggests Flynn is still in the process of co-operating with investigators.

The status stands in contrast to the case of George Papadopoulos, a former Trump campaign adviser who also admitted lying to the FBI. He has been co-operating with Mueller, and prosecutors have set a September sentencing date.