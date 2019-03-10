

Ryan Flanagan, CTVNews.ca





A woman shot her boyfriend of three weeks during an argument about the volume of his snoring, according to police in Florida.

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office says Lorie Morin, 47, was arrested on charges of attempted murder and aggravated battery.

Police were called to Morin’s home in Cocoa, Fla., Wednesday for a report that a man had been shot.

According to the sheriff’s office, the woman and her boyfriend both said at first that the shooting was accidental, but police later learned that the shooting was the result of an argument between the two about the man’s snoring, which Morin apparently considered too loud.

Court documents show that the boyfriend had shown up at Morin’s home that night with nasal strips which he had hoped would quiet his nocturnal noises.

“Both parties had been drinking prior to and during the argument,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

“The dispute allegedly escalated to the point where Morin retrieved and fired a shotgun striking the victim.”

The boyfriend, who received one gunshot wound in his torso, was later said to be in stable condition.