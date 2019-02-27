

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca Staff





No amount of fabric softener was able to soften the shock of discovering a snake curled up in her laundry for one Florida woman whose terrified reaction was captured on camera.

On Sunday morning, Amanda Wise went out to her garage to fold her finished laundry when she found the brown coiled rat snake sitting inside her dryer.

“I about had a near death experience this morning,” she wrote in a Facebook post. “I bent down to grab the rest [of the clothing] out and BAM! A M.F. SNAKE.”

Wise said she immediately bolted from the garage upon making the discovery.

“I have never ran so fast in my life. My heart was racing, my legs were shaking and I burst into a sweat,” she wrote.

In security footage taken from cameras inside her house, Wise can be seen racing through her living room screaming after coming inside from the garage.

“Oh my God! There’s a snake in the dryer!” she’s heard yelling as she runs.

According to her Facebook post, Wise said her husband was able to coax the snake out of the dryer and transfer the reptile outside where it was released.

Wise said she and husband “asked him nicely to please not return” in a comment beneath her initial post.