

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca Staff





WARNING: This story contains details that some readers may find disturbing

A Florida convenience store owner has been charged after police said surveillance video captured her spitting, picking her nose, sticking her fingers into containers of ice cream, and urinating in a churning machine at a neighbouring shop.

Indian Shores police said the 66-year-old woman owns Indian Shores Food Market and used a shared bathroom to gain access to the adjacent Lu Lu’s Ice Cream Shop on five occasions in June.

According to arrest reports, the woman was seen on security footage entering the ice cream shop and spitting into containers of the frozen dessert. She was also spotted picking her nose and then sticking her fingers into the tubs of ice cream.

On one occasion, police allege the woman urinated in the churning machines used to make the homemade ice cream.

Paul Chiulli and his wife Beth, the owners of Lu Lu’s Ice Cream Shop, said they were “devastated” by the discovery.

“Stuff like this can ruin our business and can ruin your life,” Paul Chiulli told local television station WFTS on Tuesday.

The couple said they were forced to close the store for a day to clean up and they lost $2,000 in damages. Paul Chiulli said they threw out all of the frozen treats in the store and restocked with fresh products.

“We take this business very seriously and I know when something has been tampered with,” Paul Chiulli said.

As for why the woman targeted the next-door ice cream shop, Paul Chiulli speculated that it was related to a dispute they had over parking spaces in a lot they share.

“We didn’t even know she was mad, but I’m guessing it’s from the parking and us being popular,” he said.

On Monday, Jung Soon Wypcha was arrested and charged with criminal mischief and tampering with consumer products. She was released later that evening after posting US$50,000 bail.

None of the allegations have been tested in court.

With files from WFTS