Florida senators want to let Canadian snowbirds stay in state longer
The Associated Press
Published Sunday, September 22, 2019 2:43PM EDT
ORLANDO, Fla. -- Florida's two senators want the state's Canadian snowbirds to stay a little longer.
U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott last week introduced legislation that would allow Canadian visitors to spend eight months a year in the United States, two months longer than is currently allowed.
The senators said in a statement that Canadians contribute $6.5 billion each year to Florida's economy.
The legislation would allow Canadian citizens over the age of 50 who either own or rent a residence in the U.S. to remain in the country for up to 240 days each year. It prohibits the Canadians from working or going on public assistance while in the U.S.
Visit Florida, the state's tourism promotion agency, says 3.5 million Canadians visited Florida last year.
