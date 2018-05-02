Florida school shooting suspect's brother arrested on probation violation
Zachary Cruz, centre, the brother of the Florida school shooting suspect, is displayed in a monitor via closed circuit television from the main jail as he as he makes his first appearance on charges of trespassing on the grounds of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. on Tuesday, March 20, 2018. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, May 2, 2018 3:34AM EDT
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - The brother of the suspected Florida high school gunman has been arrested for violating the terms of his probation.
The Sun Sentinel reports that a warrant says Zachary Cruz was booked into the Palm Beach County jail Tuesday evening.
The 18-year-old is the younger brother of Nikolas Cruz, who is accused of killing 17 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in February.
Cruz was on six months' probation after pleading no contest in March for trespassing at the Parkland school. He was ordered to stay at least a mile away from any schools unless enrolled.
The warrant says Cruz on April 28 drove without a valid license and was within 25 feet of a parking lot at a Lake Worth high school.
It was not immediately known if he has an attorney.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Hunt on for parolee who fled with children in motor home across California
- Brazil firemen lament failing to save man as building fell
- 104-year-old scientist wants to leave Australia for a doctor-assisted death
- Trump: 'Disgraceful' leak of Mueller Russia probe questions
- Trump's longtime doctor describes 'raid' to obtain records