

Krystle Hewitt , CTVNews.ca





A Florida high school principal was removed from his job on Monday following comments he made about the Holocaust.

Principal William Latson of Spanish River Community High School in Boca Raton will take on another role with the school district after he refused to call the Holocaust a “factual, historical event.”

“It is out of an abundance of concern and respect for the students and staff of Spanish River Community High School that School District Administration has decided to reassign Principal William Latson effective immediately,” the School District of Palm County wrote in a statement emailed to CTVNews.ca.

The school district describes Latson’s comments as a grave error in judgment but some are saying the decision to reassign him does not go far enough.

“He should have been fired 100 per cent and that's offensive to people that have relatives in the Holocaust and to myself for being a Jewish man," said Spanish River High School graduate Jacob Shook.

In April 2018, a parent emailed Latson asking about how the Holocaust was taught in school aside from a guest speaker and an optional Holocaust Studies class.

Latson responded to the parent saying the lessons are “not forced upon individuals as we all have the same rights but not all the same beliefs” and that he could not “say the Holocaust is a factual, historical event because I am not in a position to do so as a school district employee,” according to emails published by The Palm Beach Post.

The comments touched a nerve with Michael Zeidel, the former vice-president of the Jewish Student Union at Spanish River High School.

“Regardless of political stance or religion, age, gender whatever, this isn’t a debatable kind of thing," said Zeidel.

The school district said Latson was counselled about “the choices he made in responding to a parent in email messages” and that he was instructed to expand the Holocaust curriculum at Spanish River, but his leadership had become too much of a distraction for the school community.

The School Board of Palm Beach County has reaffirmed its commitment to Holocaust education and said it “is, and always has been, committed to teaching all students, in every grade level, a historically accurate Holocaust curriculum; one which leaves no room for erroneous revisions of fact or the scourge of anti-Semitism,” according to a message released by Board Chairman Frank A. Barbieri Jr.

Barbieri went on to explain that the school district embeds Holocaust education into the curriculum of all grade levels and also offers Holocaust Studies electives in high schools.

“As a Board we are committed to doubling down, educationally, with school and community visits geared at enlightening any student or staff who doubts or questions the undeniable facts of the Holocaust,” said Barbieri.

Latson’s new assignment with the school district remains unclear, but Barbieri said the administration will continue its review of the situation.

With files from CNN