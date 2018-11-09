Florida principal accused of taking US$900 from 9-year-old with disabilities
This photo provided by Pasco County Sheriff's Office shows Edward John Abernathy. Abernathy, a Florida elementary school principal is accused of stealing $900 from a mentally disabled 9-year-old. (Pasco County Sheriff's Office via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, November 9, 2018 7:39AM EST
Last Updated Friday, November 9, 2018 7:55AM EST
LAND O'LAKES, Fla. -- A Florida elementary school principal is accused of stealing US$900 from a mentally disabled 9-year-old.
The Tampa Bay Times reports 50-year-old Edward John Abernathy was arrested Thursday and charged with grand theft. A Pasco County Sheriff's Office release says deputies were told the child brought $2,100 of his parents' money to Connerton Elementary School in Land O'Lakes in October.
It says teachers told deputies they found the cash, counted it and locked it in the principal's office. It says an investigation showed Abernathy only gave the student's mother $1,200 when she went to pick up the cash, pocketing the rest.
Pasco County schools Superintendent Kurt Browning says Abernathy will be placed on paid administrative leave. It's unclear if Abernathy has a lawyer.
