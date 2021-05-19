TORONTO -- Police in a Florida town wrangled what they call a "hangry" alligator to safety after it was found chasing people in a Wendy's parking lot.

The 1.8-metre-long alligator was found at the parking lot on Monday in Lehigh Acres, Fla. After wrangling the gator, sheriff's deputies and members of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission safely relocated it away from the parking lot.

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno joked on Twitter that the alligator "may have just been 'hangry' for a cheeseburger."

The Lehigh Acres fire department also quipped that they were experiencing a "slightly delayed response time" and tweeted a video of the gator prowling through the parking lot.

Alligators are a common sight in the Sunshine State. They are also currently in the midst of their mating season, which is when aggressive behaviour is more common.​