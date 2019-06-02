

Nicole Bogart, CTVNews.ca





Police in Florida have released surveillance video of a shoplifting suspect putting on a show before allegedly helping to steal nearly US$400 in merchandise from a local store.

The woman in the video is shown twerking in an isle of the store, laughing while looking directly at the camera.

Employees told police they believe she started dancing after grabbing a few items from the rack to distract them while her partner allegedly stole more clothes.

Police are offering a US$3,000 reward for information about the dancing suspects.