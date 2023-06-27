Florida man shoots at pool cleaner with AR-15, cleared by 'stand your ground'

A 57-year-old man from Dunedin, Fla., will not face charges after mistaking a pool cleaner for an intruder and firing 30 rounds from his AR-15 in their direction.

After reviewing the available evidence, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office ruled that no crime was committed based on Florida’s “stand-your-ground" law.

The incident occurred on June 15 while Bradley and Jana Hocevar were watching a movie at home. They heard noises and spotted a man outside.

The couple was unaware that pool technician Karl Polek had arrived to service their pool.

According to the sheriff's office, Bradley Hocevar "yelled for the subject to get out and to go away several times" while his wife was calling 911. Hocevar then grabbed an AR-15 rifle from the bedroom.

The couple "continued to hear noises and observed a flashlight coming toward the door. Fearful for the safety of Jana and himself, Bradley fired two rounds from his rifle."

Polek was struck by shrapnel from the bullet and ran away while Hocevar fired more rounds.

The pool technician sustained minor injuries and was transported to hospital.

The couple did not know the man in their backyard was their pool technician until they walked out of the house and saw his vehicle, taking the measure of what just happened.

Watch an edited version of the home security video released by police showing the two rounds being fired, as well as an audio excerpt from the 911 call, in the video at the top of this article.