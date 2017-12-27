Florida man says he punched ATM for giving too much cash
In this Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017, photo, automated teller machines are lined up during the manufacturing process at Diebold Nixdorf in Greensboro, N.C. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, December 27, 2017 9:10AM EST
COCOA, Fla. -- A Florida man told investigators he punched an automatic teller machine because it gave him too much cash.
An arrest report says 23-year-old Michael Joseph Oleksik man caused about $5,000 in damage to an ATM at a Wells Fargo bank branch in Cocoa on Nov. 29. He was arrested Dec. 22 on a criminal mischief charge after bank officials decided to press charges.
Florida Today reports surveillance video captured Oleksik pummeling the touch screen.
An arrest report says that Oleksik told a bank manager he was angry that the machine was giving him too much money and he didn't know what to do because he was in a hurry for work. He apologized for causing damage.
Jail records don't list a lawyer for Oleksik.