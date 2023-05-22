Florida man loses arm after gator attack behind bar

In this Oct. 3, 2018 file photo, an alligator floats at dusk in the Davis Pond Diversion in Luling, La. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File ) In this Oct. 3, 2018 file photo, an alligator floats at dusk in the Davis Pond Diversion in Luling, La. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File )

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social