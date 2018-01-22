Florida man charged with DUI after mistaking bank drive-thru for Taco Bell
Authorities say Douglas Jon Francisco, 38, was charged with driving under the influence after mistaking a bank drive-thru for a Taco Bell. (Hernando County Sheriffs Office)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, January 22, 2018 12:13PM EST
SPRING HILL, Fla. — Authorities say a Florida man was charged with driving under the influence after mistaking a bank drive-thru for a Taco Bell.
The Tampa Bay Times reports that 38-year-old Douglas Jon Francisco was arrested Wednesday evening outside the Bank of America branch in Spring Hill.
The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office says employees spotted Francisco passed out in the bank’s drive-up lane. After the workers banged on his car for some time, deputies say Francisco finally woke up and tried to order a burrito. When the branch manager told him it wasn’t a Taco Bell, he reportedly drove to the front parking lot.
Deputies say they found Francisco in the driver’s seat with his car running. He was arrested after failing a field sobriety test.
Francisco was freed Thursday on US$500 bail. Jail records didn’t list an attorney.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Pence to Israel: U.S. embassy will move to Jerusalem in 2019
- Swiss police say 8 men will be stuck in Alpine cave for 2 more days
- Pope apologizes to abuse victims, but defends Chilean bishop
- Florida man charged with DUI after mistaking bank drive-thru for Taco Bell
- Schumer's moment: Shutdown puts spotlight on Dem leader