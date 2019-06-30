

CTVNews.ca Staff





Police in Florida’s Martin County are asking the public for help in identifying a “modern day Hamburglar” after two fast food restaurants were broken into.

In the latest escapade, the suspect is caught on security camera making himself a burger in the Wendy’s he allegedly stole the safe from.

In a Facebook post, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office describes the “heavy-set male” with a “distinctive tattoo” as someone who “makes himself a snack, [and] walks out with more than just a full belly.”