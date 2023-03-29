Florida governor's board says Disney stripped them of power

People visit Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, on Friday, April 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File) People visit Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, on Friday, April 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

  • Why the debate over repealing Iraq War approval matters

    U.S. Congress is moving toward doing something it hasn't done since the Vietnam War -- repealing authorizations for the president's use of military force. For lawmakers, that's an important gesture toward reclaiming a say over the wars America wages abroad.

    In this April 9, 2003, file photo, an Iraqi man, bottom right, watches Cpl. Edward Chin of the 3rd Battalion, 4th Marines Regiment, cover the face of a statue of Saddam Hussein with an American flag before toppling the statue in downtown Baghdad, Iraq. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay, File)

  • Florida governor's board says Disney stripped them of power

    Board members picked by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to oversee the governance of Walt Disney World said Wednesday that their Disney-controlled predecessors pulled a fast one on them by passing restrictive covenants that strip the new board of many of its powers.

  • Ukraine's Zelenskyy: Any Russian victory could be perilous

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned Tuesday that unless his nation wins a drawn-out battle in a key eastern city, Russia could begin building international support for a deal that could require Ukraine to make unacceptable compromises. He also invited the leader of China, long aligned with Russia, to visit.

  • Children lost in shooting were 'feisty,' a 'shining light'

    Details from the lives of the three adults killed Monday at a Nashville elementary school have emerged quickly in the aftermath, but information on the three 9-year-old victims has been slower to surface from a community buried in grief. Here is what we've learned about them so far.

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social