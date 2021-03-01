A Florida golfer is believed to have drowned after falling into a golf club pond while looking for his lost ball Sunday morning, police say.

Hermilo Jazmines of Lutz, Florida, was playing golf with a friend at the East Lake Woodlands Country Club in Oldsmar, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Sunday.

"At about 7:37 a.m., Jazmines teed off at hole number three and was last seen looking for his ball near the green. Jazmines' golf cart was parked on the cart path and his putter was found lying on the ground near the water," the sheriff's office said.

Deputies were called after Jazmines was reported missing and helped the Oldsmar Fire Department search the wooded area and the edge of the pond, the release said.

"The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office dive team responded and located Jazmines submerged in the water near his putter. He was pronounced deceased on scene," the release said.

"Investigators say the evidence suggests Jazmines may have fallen into the water and drowned. Deputies spoke with friends of Jazmines who say he likes to search the course for lost golf balls," the sheriff's office said.

It said the medical examiner's office would conduct an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death but that the incident "does not appear to be suspicious at this time."