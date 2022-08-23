Florida Democrats choose Rep. Charlie Crist to challenge Ron DeSantis
U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist won the Democratic nomination for governor in Florida on Tuesday, setting him up to challenge Gov. Ron DeSantis this fall in a campaign that the Republican incumbent sees as the first step toward a potential White House run.
In selecting Crist, Florida Democrats sided with a candidate backed by many in the party's establishment who viewed him as the safest choice, even after he lost his previous two statewide elections. The 66-year-old moderate, who served as Florida's Republican governor a decade ago, hopes to appeal to voters in Florida's teeming suburbs as Democrats seek to reverse a losing pattern in a state that was recently seen as a perennial political battleground.
Above all, the Democratic contest centred on DeSantis, who views his November reelection as a potential springboard into the 2024 presidential contest. Given the stakes, Democrats across Florida and beyond expressed a real sense of urgency to blunt DeSantis' momentum.
Crist decried DeSantis as an "abusive" and "dangerous" "bully" in his victory speech.
"Tonight, the people of Florida clearly sent a message: They want a governor who cares about them and solves real problems, preserves our freedom, not a bully who divides us and takes our freedom away," Crist declared. "This guy wants to be president of the United States of America and everybody knows it. However, when we defeat them on Nov. 8 that show is over. Enough."
Crist won the Democratic nomination over Nikki Fried, the state agriculture commissioner. She staked out a more progressive campaign and was particularly vocal in defending abortion and LGBTQ rights. The 44-year-old cast herself as "something new" and hoped to become Florida's first female governor. In a sign of the party's meager standing in Florida, she's currently the only Democrat holding statewide office.
"We are going to make Ronald DeSantis a one-term governor and a zero-term president of the United States," she said as she conceded Tuesday, calling on her supporters to come together to support Crist.
Not far away in a raucous ballroom in Miami, DeSantis declined to say Crist's name and instead cast the general election as contest against President Joe Biden and "woke" ideology.
"We will never ever surrender to the woke agenda," DeSantis charged. "Florida is a state where woke goes to die."
The Republican governor won his first election by less than half a percentage point, but soon became one of the most prominent figures in GOP politics. His hands-off approach to the pandemic and eagerness to lean into divides over race, gender and LGBTQ rights have resonated with many Republican voters who see DeSantis as a natural heir to former President Donald Trump.
The Florida contest concludes the busiest stretch of primaries this year, which featured contests in 18 states over just 22 days. In that span, Republicans from Arizona to Alaska have supported contenders who embraced Trump's lies that the 2020 election was stolen, an assertion roundly rejected by elections officials, the former president's attorney general and judges he appointed.
And for the most part, Democrats have avoided brutal primary fights -- with some exceptions.
New York City Democrats on Tuesday picked Jerry Nadler over Carolyn Maloney in a congressional primary that featured two powerful House committee chairs competing for the same seat. To the north of the city, U.S. Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, the Democratic Party's congressional campaign chief, won a tough primary fight against a more progressive state senator.
Democrats are entering the final weeks ahead of the midterms with a sense of cautious optimism, hoping the Supreme Court's decision overturning a woman's constitutional right to an abortion will energize the party's base. But Democrats still face tremendous headwinds, including economic uncertainty and the historic reality that most parties lose seats in the first midterm after they've won the White House.
The dynamics are especially challenging for Democrats in Florida, one of the most politically divided states in the U.S. Its last three races for governor were decided by 1 percentage point or less. But the state has steadily become more favourable to Republicans in recent years.
For the first time in modern history, Florida has more registered Republicans -- nearly 5.2 million -- than Democrats, who have nearly 5 million registered voters. Fried serves as the only Democrat in statewide office. And Republicans have no primary competition for four of those five positions -- governor, U.S. Senate, attorney general and chief financial officer -- which are all held by GOP incumbents.
U.S. Rep. Val Demings easily won the Democratic nomination to challenge Republican Sen. Marco Rubio this fall. Demings, a former police chief and a prodigious political fundraiser, has a chance to become Florida's first Black female senator.
While some Democrats are hopeful that Demings can unseat Rubio, the party's national leadership is prioritizing competitive Senate contests in other states, including neighbouring Georgia, Arizona and Pennsylvania.
Demings was optimistic as she reflected on her unlikely life story before a crowd of cheering supporters.
"Together, I really do believe this daughter of a maid and janitor who is not supposed to be standing here tonight -- I really do believe that together we can do anything," she said.
In Florida's governor's race, the Supreme Court's abortion decision animated the final weeks of the Democratic primary.
Fried promoted herself as the only true abortion-rights supporter in the race, seizing on Crist's appointment of two conservative Supreme Court justices while he was governor.
The conservative-leaning court will soon decide whether the Republican-backed state legislature's law to ban abortions after 15 weeks is constitutional. Florida's new abortion law is in effect, with exceptions if the procedure is necessary to save the pregnant woman's life, to prevent serious injury or if the fetus has a fatal abnormality. It does not allow exemptions in cases of rape, incest or human trafficking.
Crist vowed Tuesday night to make abortion rights a priority.
"On Day One of my administration, I will sign an executive order protecting a woman's right to choose," he said.
Elsewhere in Florida, Trump protege Rep. Matt Gaetz won his Republican primary in his Florida Panhandle district despite being under federal investigation in a sex trafficking case. Gaetz is heavily favoured to win a fourth term come November.
Florida is not expected to be among the most competitive states this fall given its rightward shift, but it may be the most expensive.
Crist raised per cent14 million so far this election cycle, nearly twice as much as Fried. But he's going up against a fundraising behemoth. DeSantis' political operation has already raised more than per cent165 million since he took office, according to the Center for Responsive Politics. He's on pace to shatter the record for the most money ever raised by a candidate for governor.
"Don't let anyone tell you it's going to be easy. Over the next two and a half months, they're gonna throw everything they have at us," DeSantis said. He added, "I got elected less than four years ago, but we're just getting warmed up."
------
Peoples reported from Washington, Farrington from Tallahassee. Associated Press writers Anthony Izaguirre in Tallahassee, Curt Anderson in St. Petersburg, and Marc Levy in Pittsburgh contributed to this report.
