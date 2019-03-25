

Jonathan Forani, CTVNews.ca Staff





Florida police have charged a couple and removed eight children from their custody after they “forgot” their toddler daughter at the park and reported her missing more than 14 hours later.

Police responded to reports of a young girl walking alone in a park near West Palm Beach on Saturday morning and shared a photo of the girl on social media.

“Does anyone know who the parents are of this beautiful little girl?” they wrote on Facebook and Twitter. “The child, possibly 2 years of age, was wearing a pink short-sleeve shirt, white & gold tutu and clear plastic shoes.”

The parents, Jolanda and Makenson Alexandre, told police they “did not realize” they left her at the park the night before around 7 p.m. when they reported her missing the next morning around 11:40 a.m.

The state child welfare agency were in possession of the child and later removed seven other children from the couple’s home.

“Both parents were arrested and each charged with one count of Neglect of Child,” the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on Facebook.