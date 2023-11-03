World

    • Florida child calls 911, says he wanted to hug a police officer

    A Florida boy who wanted to hug a police officer called 911 to have his wish granted on Wednesday.

    Body-camera footage and home CCTV video shows a Hillsborough County Sheriff's deputy knocking on a house door as a surprised woman shows up from the side of the house.

    When she is told about a 911 call, she immediately summons her son who candidly admits it was him.

    What was the emergency?

    "Well, I wanted to give him a hug," the boy said before addressing the deputy: "I know what your phone number is, it's 911."

    After hugging the boy, the deputy explained to him he should only call 911 if he, or someone close to him, is in trouble or needs help.

