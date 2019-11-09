Floods become U.K. election issue as parties spar over funding
A young man feeds a child a bottle of milk as his father pulls an inflatable boat they have been using to rescue residents trapped by floodwater in Doncaster, northern England, Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. (Danny Lawson/PA via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Saturday, November 9, 2019 7:29AM EST
LONDON -- British political leaders are swapping blame over floods that have drenched parts of England as the deluge becomes an issue in the campaign for the Dec. 12 election.
Opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn is visiting parts of northern England that were soaked by overflowing rivers after as much as 4.4 inches (112 mm) of rain fell in one day. One woman died when she was swept away by floodwaters.
Corbyn said the Conservative government had "failed to prepare communities by investing in flood prevention."
Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited the area on Friday, and said the government was investing more money in flood defences.
The rain eased Saturday but the Environment Agency said seven severe "danger to life" flood warnings remained in place along the swollen River Don.
