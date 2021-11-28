Fresh flooding prompts new evacuations in Abbotsford, B.C., as water spills in from Wash. state
B.C. highway closures: Latest storm brings new flooding, landslide
'I get angrier every time': Abbotsford family fed up with decades of flooding from Nooksack River
New river flood watches issued as B.C. drenched by latest atmospheric river
'Hazardous conditions' prompt closure of Metro Vancouver park during atmospheric river
More Merritt, B.C., residents return home, but tensions are growing over the city's flood response
'This is the new normal for us right now': Abbotsford residents prepare for more flooding Sunday
Abbotsford mayor 'extremely concerned' about potential for flooding from U.S. this weekend
Evacuation alerts issued near Pemberton and near Merritt as storm batters B.C.
Parts of B.C. Highways 1, 3 and 99 closed due to storm
'EMBC failed us': Shackan chief critical of province's flood response
Environment Canada issues 'red alert' for B.C. as more storms approach
B.C. flooding: Intense weather systems coming as province reopens, repairs major highways
Flood watch, evacuation alert issued as more rain falls on southern B.C.
Running on adrenaline: How Abbotsford's mayor is leading his city through the flooding disaster
Sumas Prairie in Abbotsford, B.C. likely to remain underwater for weeks, mayor says
Coquihalla Highway could reopen by late January, minister says, as repairs underway