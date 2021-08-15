Advertisement
Flooded coal mine in China's Qinghai kills 1, strands 19
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, rescue workers gather at the site of a coal mine accident in Haibei Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwestern China's Qinghai Province, on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. A team of 200 Chinese police, emergency workers and experts on Sunday were trying to reach 19 coal miners trapped in the flooded mine in the northwestern Qinghai province. (Wu Gang/Xinhua via AP)
BEIJING -- A team of 200 Chinese police, emergency workers and experts on Sunday were trying to reach 19 coal miners trapped in a flooded mine in the northwestern Qinghai province.
Rescuers have retrieved two workers already from the mine in Gangca county, one of whom has died, state media Xinhua News Agency reported Saturday.
The mine was ordered by the province to stop operating and fix safety hazards on August 2, local authorities said in a press conference on Sunday, with work still underway.
A flood in April at a coal mine in the northwestern Xinjiang region left over two dozen miners trapped.
China's coal mines are among the world's deadliest, regularly suffering explosions and gas leaks despite repeated safety crackdowns.