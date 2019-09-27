Flight diverted to Denver after passenger stuck in bathroom
In this July 18, 2018, file photo, United Airlines commercial jets sit at a gate at Terminal C of Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, September 27, 2019 1:22AM EDT
DENVER -- Officials say a United Airlines flight from Washington D.C. to San Francisco was diverted to Denver after a passenger got stuck inside the jet's bathroom.
KUSA-TV reported that Denver International Airport spokeswoman Emily Williams says the door to one of the airplane's bathrooms would not open, but could not confirm why.
Williams says the flight crew called for assistance and the Denver firefighters helped open the door.
Williams says there were no calls for medical assistance.
KUSA-TV says United Airlines confirmed that someone was in the bathroom.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Indonesia authorities say death toll from quake climbs to 23
- Flight diverted to Denver after passenger stuck in bathroom
- Japan sees North Korea missile, China space activity as threat
- Judge: Michigan adoption agencies can turn away LGBT couples
- Family seeks answers in death of girl, 10, who choked on carrot at school