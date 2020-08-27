TORONTO -- In the days leading up to Hurricane Laura’s arrival on the U.S. Gulf Coast, Becky Clements and her family made the heartbreaking decision to leave their home and most of their belongings and flee.

Clements, her husband, and her parents, who are in their eighties, evacuated Lake Charles, La. on Tuesday afternoon and travelled to the city of Ruston in northern Louisiana where her daughter is attending college. Her two older sons are away at school and safe.

“As soon as we heard it was going to be about a [Category] 2, once it was going to be at least two or three, we were going to leave,” she told CTV’s Your Morning on Thursday.

Before they left, Clements said they scrambled to clean up everything in their yard “so they don’t become missiles” when the storm hits and loaded up their car with what they could fit.

“What we brought with us was basically clothes and food,” she said. “You can’t pack up your whole house. I would have loved to have packed up photo albums and important things that are sentimental to us, but you just can’t do that. You’re trying to get out of the way of the storm.”

It’s not the first time Clements has been forced to abandon her home because of a hurricane.

In 2005, she and her children evacuated Lake Charles ahead of Hurricane Rita – the fourth-most intense Atlantic hurricane ever recorded.

Clements said her husband, however, stayed during that storm because he was on call at the hospital.

“That was a smaller storm, but it was catastrophic and he said ‘never again, never again,’” she recalled.

“When Rita hit, the city was devastated. Trees everywhere, you couldn't drive down the roads. The utility poles at a 60 degree angle hanging over the roads. We had no power for at least a week, some areas for two weeks… It took years to come back from.”

That’s why Clements said they knew they were going to leave as soon as it was clear Hurricane Laura was shaping up to be much worse than Rita.

Hurricane Laura made landfall as a Category 4 storm in Louisiana early Thursday, and battered the Gulf Coast with powerful winds and torrential rain for hours before it was downgraded later in the morning.

More than 580,000 coastal residents were ordered to evacuate in advance of the hurricane and while many did, some did not, choosing instead to weather the storm from their homes.

Clements said she knows some people who chose to stay behind.

“Some of them thinking that they were going to protect their property. I don’t know how you do that against a hurricane… I can’t tell you why they decided to stay,” she said.

While the worst of the hurricane appears to have passed, with officials expecting it to weaken to a tropical storm as it tracks into Arkansas later on Thursday, Clements said she’s still concerned about what she will find when they’re able to return to Lake Charles.

“I’m worried about my family, about our home, worried about friends who stayed…” she said.