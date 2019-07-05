

CTVNews.ca Staff





Police in Wisconsin are searching for 10 suspects who are alleged to have stolen US$30,000 worth of North Face clothing in an abrupt daylight theft captured on the store’s security cameras.

In the video, 10 young men are seen casually walking towards several racks of coats and sweaters in a North Face store located in Pleasant Prairie, Wis. on Monday. Seconds later, the men start grabbing armfuls of clothing before darting out of the store.

The brazen robbery took place in under 30 seconds, according to the Pleasant Prairie Police Department.

Police said the store’s employees didn’t confront the suspects, but called authorities immediately after the incident.

On Thursday, detectives shared multiple clear photos of the suspects entering the store and appealed to the public for help in identifying them.

Sgt. Aaron Schaffer of the Pleasant Prairie Police compared the group to a “flash mob” during an interview with local newspaper Kenosha News on Wednesday.

“Ten black males entered the store and each grabbed as much merchandise as they could carry before running to the cars and leaving the property,” he alleged. “It was like a flash mob.”