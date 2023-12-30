World

    • Flash floods kill 21 people in South Africa's coastal province of KwaZulu-Natal, police say

    FILE - A home is submerged in flood waters near Durban in KwaZulu-Natal province, South Africa, Monday, May 23, 2022. Another round of flash floods killed more than a dozen people in the small town of Ladysmith in KwaZulu-Natal province, South African officials said Saturday.(AP Photo) FILE - A home is submerged in flood waters near Durban in KwaZulu-Natal province, South Africa, Monday, May 23, 2022. Another round of flash floods killed more than a dozen people in the small town of Ladysmith in KwaZulu-Natal province, South African officials said Saturday.(AP Photo)
    JOHANNESBURG -

    Flash floods killed over a dozen people in the small town of Ladysmith in KwaZulu-Natal province, South African officials said Saturday.

    "As of Friday, 29 December 2023, a total of 21 bodies have been recovered," said police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda.

    The floods hit the town on Christmas Day, destroying about 1,400 homes, with the death toll expected to rise as an unconfirmed number of people are still missing, he said.

    Search and rescue teams have been scouring rivers to recover bodies, Netshiunda added. The operation is expected to continue throughout the weekend.

    Tragedy hit one family in Ladysmith set to bury seven of its members who were killed when floods swept their vehicle into the river. Rescue teams recovered the bodies of Vincent Msimango, his wife, two children, brother and niece, and nephew earlier this week, local news outlet Eyewitness News reported on Saturday.

    KwaZulu-Nata province has witnessed devastating floods lately.

    In June, heavy rainfall triggered deluges that killed seven people, and another seven went missing, in and around the city of Durban.

    In April last year, devastating floods hit the coastal province killing more than 440 people.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    MORE WORLD NEWS

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Expert says number of police shootings in Canada 'spectacularly unrelenting'

    The family of a woman shot by an officer in Edmonton during a wellness check says her death was unnecessary, as the number of police shootings across Canada show little sign of relenting over the past four years. A tally compiled by The Canadian Press found police shot at 85 people in Canada between Jan. 1 and Dec. 15 -- 41 fatally.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News