Fla. Gov. DeSantis refuses to commit to serving full term

  • Sunak takes over as U.K. prime minister amid economic crisis

    Rishi Sunak became Britain's third prime minister of the year on Tuesday and now must turn his attention to taming an economic crisis that has left the country's finances in a precarious state and millions of Britons struggling to afford food and energy bills.

    King Charles III welcomes Rishi Sunak at Buckingham Palace, on Oct. 25, 2022. (Aaron Chown / Pool photo via AP)

  • Girl killed at St. Louis high school was 'wonderful, joyful'

    Alexandria Bell, 15, died Monday morning when Orlando Harris broke into Central Visual and Performing Arts High School and began shooting. Teacher Jean Kuczka also died and seven other students were injured. Police killed Harris in an exchange of gunfire minutes after they arrived.

    Marie Crane, center, holds a candle during a vigil in Tower Grove Park for the victims of a school shooting at Central Visual & Performing Arts High School in St. Louis on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. (David Carson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)

  • Chinese officers charged in plot to obstruct U.S. Huawei probe

    Two suspected Chinese intelligence officers have been charged with attempting to obstruct a U.S. criminal investigation of Chinese tech giant Huawei by offering bribes to someone they thought could provide inside information, the Justice Department announced Monday.

  • U.S. vows full military defence of allies against North Korea

    The United States will make full use of its military capabilities, 'including nuclear, conventional and missile defence,' to defend its allies Japan and South Korea, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said Tuesday as she warned North Korea against escalating its provocations.

