

Jeremiah Rodriguez, CTVNews.ca Staff





TORONTO -- A Florida couple was caught having sex in the back of a police car after being arrested for driving under the influence, the Nassau County Sheriff's Office alleges.

According to a police report obtained by CTVNews.ca, deputies said they pulled over a man and a woman allegedly riding bicycles in the middle of the street just before midnight last Friday.

Deputies allege the pair was nearly hit by passing vehicles because one of their bicycles had no lights while the other had just one in the front.

A deputy said police could smell a “strong odour” of alcohol on the pair. According to the report, the two both had bloodshot, watery eyes and were slurring their speech.

An officer said that the man “showed signs of impairment” during a field sobriety test, which the woman refused to take.

Aaron Thomas, 31, and Megan Mondanaro, 35, were arrested and placed into the back of a patrol car. But, while the deputy was outside, the pair allegedly “took their clothes off and started to have sex.”

A “naked” Thomas was pulled out of cruiser, allegedly knocking an officer down before taking off running through a parking lot.

Thomas ran through an intersection and several other parking lots, the report states, before deputies managed to catch and arrest him.

While this was happening, Mondanaro allegedly started kicking one of the deputies several times before she was subdued.

Once in a police detention facility several hours later, staff tested their blood alcohol levels and each of them had levels beyond the legal limit.