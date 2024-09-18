First video of Titan submersible wreckage released at public hearing

Footage showing debris from the wreckage of the Titan submersible was released on Tuesday during the second day of public hearings into the vessel's implosion in 2023.

The video, released by the U.S. Coast Guard Marine Board of Investigation (MBI), was captured on June 22, 2023, four days after the submersible's final voyage. It shows the vessel's severed tail cone and other scattered debris.

The MBI's public hearing to determine the causes of the tragedy started on Monday in Charleston, S.C., and is expected to last an estimated two weeks. Twenty-four witnesses are scheduled to appear before the board.

The submersible was on its way to the sunken Titanic, deep under the sea, when it imploded. All five passengers on board were killed. According to the U.S. Coast Guard, the wreckage of the submersible was found approximately 300 metres off the bow of the shipwreck.