First two cargo ships arrive in Ukrainian port after Russia's exit from grain deal

Debate over pronouns pits parental rights against the rights of children, experts say

Those who support policies that would require parental permission for teachers to use a student's preferred pronouns at school say they are about including parents in the lives of their children. But those opposed say the issue is instead about the protection of children. According to experts, the answer to what 'parental rights' mean in the context the ongoing debate lies somewhere in the middle.

